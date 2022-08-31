Read full article on original website
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
WNYT
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
WNYT
Saratoga Springs home of late philanthropist up for sale
Just weeks after the death of Ronald Riggi, the Saratoga Springs home of the late philanthropist and businessman and his wife, Michele, is up for sale. It’s known as Palazzo Riggi. The home is complete with six bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms. The 1.3 acre estate was...
Hungry? Troy restaurant week returns
Troy restaurant week returns! Now's the time to try out that place you've walked by or seen and haven't tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning September 12 through September 18.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
biteofthebest.com
Gracie’s Luncheonette, Leeds, Hudson Valley, NY
Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds, New York, is worth going out of your way for. They make nearly everything on the menu from scratch and source locally. Owners Allyson Merritt and Andrew Spielberg went to the Culinary Institute of America, where they met. My friends who frequent the place knew...
Labor Day Special: Get $5 Off Tickets For Troy On Tap
Next weekend we will celebrate the arrival of fall at Troy On Tap at River Street Field and we have an awesome ticket special for Labor Day Weekend!. As we wrap up another amazing Capital Region summer this weekend, it is time to start laying out plans for autumn fun. Like apple picking, cider donuts, and of course great craft beers, ciders, and seltzers!
schenectadymetroplex.com
Affinity Group Moving Regional Office to Downtown Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority is pleased to announce that Affinity Group will move its Eastern New York/New England regional office to Downtown Schenectady. Metroplex will provide a $100,000 grant and an exemption from sales tax on building materials and supplies to support the move....
Police Officer For A Day: Ballston Spa Teen Lands Dream Gig Thanks To Make-A-Wish
A “stolen” piece of art was recovered by a New York teen who got to live out his dream of being a police officer, if only for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Saratoga County resident Connor Hayhurst, age 15, of Ballston Spa, donned his very own Schenectady Police uniform on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before helping investigators track down the culprit in a mock theft case.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Enter To Win Tix For VIP Beer Sampling At Troy On Tap
The harvest season is here, which means it is time to say cheers with your favorite fall craft brews and more. The end of summer is bittersweet. While we hate to see the end of summer vacations and the sun setting earlier, we love the crisp and comfortable fall temps and all the activities the season brings. Plus, nothing beats our favorite seasonal craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and more.
Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage
Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
DOT: Watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.
Thrillist
These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.
Saratoga Tour Road to close again
The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.
Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend
Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
Boat goes missing for months after Hudson River crash
A boat that went missing after it crashed into a channel marker on the Hudson River was found two months later, by a kayaker.
