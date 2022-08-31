Read full article on original website
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
Northeast Iowa Siblings Celebrate 150 Years Of Farming Tradition
Imagine owning something for 150 years. With the average life expectancy, we probably won’t be able to personally own anything for 150 years but there are other ways around that. Over three hundred farmers in Iowa celebrated having farmland in their families for over 100 and 150 years of...
Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains
The worst drought in northwest Iowa was relatively unchanged in the Drought Monitor’s latest report on Thursday.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
The largest concentrations of pheasants in the state are in northwest Iowa. The smallest are in the southwest.
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
Iowa Farmland Rent Survey Results Released
(KICD) — USDA says the average acre of crop land rented for 256 dollars this year, up 23 bucks from 2021. Sioux County was number two and 295 dollars, second only to Grundy county where rent was 305 dollars per acre. The lowest was Davis County for 154. George Bower has rental rates for the counties here in the KICD Broadcast Area.
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation effective immediately relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without...
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR to hold informational event on Sept. 8 about Big Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an informational event on Sept. 8 talking about habitat management, recreational use, forest plans and wildlife populations at the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough area on the northeast side of Big Spirit Lake. That area underwent an extensive restoration...
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says stock up on water
As a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi unfolds, it raises questions about preparedness among Iowa and Nebraska households.
Iowa firefighters express concern about risk of fires from electric vehicles
As the college football season nears kick off, we take a look at some of the bad weather Iowa State University has had on game days. New data shows reading and math scores for students are hitting an all-time low. 40 years since West Des Moines boy disappeared. Updated: 3...
Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit
ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
Did You Know Iowa and Missouri Once Went to War?
Iowa and Missouri are on pretty friendly terms these days, but that wasn't always the case. In a flare-up called the "Honey War, " the border states even involved their local militias. It was a conflict between states that took place well before the Civil War and helped shape the...
