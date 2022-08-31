ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AccuWeather forecasters warn of flood risk for Gulf Coast Labor Day weekend

By Ryan Adamson,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Heavy, drenching thunderstorms could play spoiler for millions across the south-central United States over Labor Day weekend as well as hinder ongoing recovery efforts in flood-ravaged parts of Mississippi.

The soaking storms are forecast to impact areas from Texas and much of the Gulf Coast through the holiday weekend, and although rain is needed in some parts of Texas, other areas of the Gulf Coast have had more than enough recently. Even where the rain will be welcome, AccuWeather meteorologists say that too much may fall too quickly and result in flooding.

As a cold front sags toward the Gulf Coast and stalls, showers and thunderstorms should gradually become more widespread during the weekend. Before that happens, some locations in northern Texas that recently dealt with devastating flooding may get more rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26V0Tg_0hcUUqYq00

Forecasters say it has been quite a turnaround in Dallas and much of northern Texas over the past month. A streak of 67 consecutive days without measurable rain came to an end in Dallas on Aug. 9, the second-longest dry streak on record for the city. The city was then inundated by more than 9 inches of rain that fell in a 24-hour period between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. With 10.68 inches, August 2022 is now the wettest August on record in Dallas.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, much of Texas is still in some level of drought despite the recent heavy rain. About 26% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, while another 5% is experiencing exceptional drought conditions. Exceptional drought is rated as the most intense form of drought, while extreme drought is the second most intense classification.

"Parts of the Dallas metro area received nearly five times the normal amount of rainfall in August, so even isolated thunderstorms will not be welcome," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

Even where flooding did not occur, recent rain has been enough that it is no longer the driest year on record in many Texas cities. That said, rain is still needed in cities farther south in the Lone Star State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH8Iz_0hcUUqYq00

"Despite the flooding risk, the upcoming rain will be beneficial in central Texas where many reservoirs are located," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

More rain headed to flood-weary Mississippi

Farther to the east, drought is not a concern along much of the Gulf Coast, but it is in this zone where thunderstorms may be most widespread by this weekend. Multiple showers and thunderstorms moving over the same locations will raise the flooding risk over the holiday weekend.

"The Gulf Coast has been a major focal point for flooding rainfall lately due to a typical summer pattern of stalled fronts hanging around the region," explained Thornton.

Mississippi has been one of the hardest-hit states by the recent flooding rainfall, and the flooding in the state has had disastrous effects. Earlier this week, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency due to a water crisis in the capital of Jackson.

A pump failure at the city's main water plant left more than 150,000 people without access to reliable running water. The pump failure was linked to ongoing flooding at the nearby Pearl River, according to city officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqSbo_0hcUUqYq00

The weather will remain mostly dry around Jackson into Friday before rain chances increase, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

"Friday should be largely dry, but it is not out of the question that a shower or thunderstorm arrives closer to the evening hours. The holiday weekend [in Jackson] can be rather stormy with scattered thunderstorms possible each day," she said.

As the front stalls along the coast, an area of low pressure is also expected to develop on the front by Friday or Saturday. This will enhance the intensity of the rainfall, forecasters say.

In addition to Jackson, the heaviest and most concentrated thunderstorms are expected in cities such as Brownsville and Houston, Texas and Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that this front is likely to remain parked near the Gulf Coast right into early next week, which would allow many locations to wind up with several inches of rain.

Related
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

South Louisiana Should Expect Excessive Rainfall This Weekend

Residents of South Louisiana are bracing for a Labor Day holiday weekend that could include heavy downpours, flash flooding, and another excessive rainfall event. Forecasters with the Weather Prediction Center are suggesting that portions of south and western Louisiana could be under the gun for heavy rains as early as Saturday morning and extending through at least Labor Day Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Houston, MS
State
Louisiana State
City
Brownsville, TX
Kat Kountry 105

Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Tate Reeves
KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX
wcsx.com

Will Michigan Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

NOAA has comes out with its official winter forecast, and it seems to differ quite a bit depending on which area of Michigan you reside. I personally can’t stand wet winters with snow and ice, so I’m hoping that my area has a dry, cold winter instead. Read on for the details.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Labor Day Weekend#South Texas#Gulf Coast Labor Day
hppr.org

Drought to wipe out most of Texas’ cotton crop

The historic drought has ruined cotton across Texas. The state’s growers expect to harvest less than half the cotton they did last year, according to a recent forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many growers are already thinking about next year’s crop, having declared this one a bust.
TEXAS STATE
1240 WJIM

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
Kait 8

M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
ARKANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

