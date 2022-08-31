Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
13abc.com
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
Cedar Point to host new Fresh-Cut Fries Fest starting Sept. 9
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point, a long-time destination for fans of French fries, is planning a first-ever celebration of the tasty treat. The new Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest will run Friday (Fry-day?), Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11, at locations throughout the park. Cedar Point’s culinary team...
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
presspublications.com
Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)
S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
13abc.com
Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
WTOL-TV
Six beagle puppies rescued from mass laboratory breeding facility arrive at Toledo Humane Society
4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia owned by research company Envigo. Six arrived in Toledo and will soon be ready for forever homes.
13abc.com
A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
sent-trib.com
Dayspring Church unveils $1 million renovation as congregation thrives
Renovations at Dayspring Church are hitting their completion just in time for the fireworks. “It’s like a facelift,” Deborah Winkler, connections and discipleship pastor, said. The church has been at the current location, at 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., for 35 years. The pews were removed for stadium seating....
Tiffin, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The River Valley High School - Caledonia football team will have a game with Columbian High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. River Valley High School - CaledoniaColumbian High School.
13abc.com
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green, tickets now available
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Danny Trejo is set to visit Bowling Green in October and tickets are now available. According to the Wood County District Public Library, readers and film buffs are invited to join the WCDPL in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Road.
themirrornewspaper.com
Mercy Health Life Flight Opens Ground Operations In Whitehouse
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — By 6:00 a.m. most days, Doug Wattoff can be found mingling among the Mercy Health Life Flight ambulances and greeting his crew: EMTs, paramedics, ambulette attendants and mechanics. Walking through the former car dealership at 9760 Waterville-Swanton Rd., the Mercy Health Life...
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack
OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
