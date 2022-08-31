ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
Port Clinton, OH
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Oak Harbor, OH
Toledo, OH
Ohio Business
Ohio State
Ohio Lifestyle
Friendship, OH
Ohio Food & Drinks
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)

S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Beck
Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
TOLEDO, OH
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH
A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
TOLEDO, OH
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green, tickets now available

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Danny Trejo is set to visit Bowling Green in October and tickets are now available. According to the Wood County District Public Library, readers and film buffs are invited to join the WCDPL in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Road.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Mercy Health Life Flight Opens Ground Operations In Whitehouse

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — By 6:00 a.m. most days, Doug Wattoff can be found mingling among the Mercy Health Life Flight ambulances and greeting his crew: EMTs, paramedics, ambulette attendants and mechanics. Walking through the former car dealership at 9760 Waterville-Swanton Rd., the Mercy Health Life...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack

OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
TOLEDO, OH
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio

Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.

