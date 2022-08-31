ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Kingston, MA
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe#Volunteers#Colonization#Japanese
wgbh.org

The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne

A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

What to watch for in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 3, 2022…..Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama’s first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday’s primary election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Police Chief In Massachusetts

Every county in Massachusetts has its police chief. A chief of police is a person elected in the chain of command of a police department. As the police department’s general manager, the Chief of Police is in charge of strategic planning, administration, budgeting, and public relations. They handle the day-to-day running of the police department.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,585 new COVID cases, 6 deaths. Cases remain steady as Labor Day weekend is underway.

New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths as cases have leveled off at the start of the Labor Day weekend. The state’s rate of transmission on Saturday was 0.92, the same as it was on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy