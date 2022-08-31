Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
WRAL
Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
Greensboro Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office used tech to track people
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad law enforcement agencies have been using a little-known technology that allows law enforcement to track your cellphone, according to an Associated Press report. Documents and emails obtained by AP found the surveillance technology allows them to find suspects without warrants. At least one former...
North Carolina police ID security guard shot and killed during attempted armed robber
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Police launch ‘Chatbot’ program to help victims of home burglaries
Greensboro police said burglaries don’t always get the same follow-up as violent crime investigations. The ‘Chatbot’ will help with that.
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared. The extent of the injuries is […]
Person seriously injured in Randleman Road shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning. According to the Greensboro Police Department, around 12:48 a.m., officers were called to Randleman Road about a shooting and found a person who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. […]
Victim identified in fatal Durham shooting. Police are now looking for suspect’s car.
Durham police say they are searching for a metallic gray sedan believed to be the the suspect’s car.
Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who took off Thursday. The Burlington Police Department believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be in the company of two men in Durham, NC. They said she could be traveling in a dark colored Jeep with a SC plate, tag...
cbs17
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
Greensboro bank robbery at Bank Of America on East Bessemer Avenue, police searching for suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Bank of America was the victim of a commercial robbery on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer Avenue after getting reports of a robbery. Investigators say that a suspect who implied […]
286 citations given in multi-agency High Point speed enforcement project
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 280 citations were handed out by a multitude of law enforcement agencies during a speed enforcement project on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department. The project took place on Interstate 40 between the exits of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road between 8 a.m. through 12 […]
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
Winston-Salem man receives no bond after stabbing woman in ‘domestic violence incident,’ police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was stabbed in a “domestic violence incident” in Winston-Salem Tuesday. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to a home on Franciscan Drive about a stabbing around 6:40 p.m. They found the victim there with a stab wound to her bicep. She was taken to the hospital. Police […]
