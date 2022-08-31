ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

jerseysbest.com

Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.

With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Couple Got Engaged in Mallorca, Spain

Ali Garcia and Igor Tolkach are a Jersey City couple who recently got engaged in Mallorca, Spain. The two met in New York City around eight years ago and have been together since — living in JC together for the past three years. We had the chance to talk with this local pair about their future wedding plans. Read on to learn more about Ali and Igor and their local love story.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
City
Summit, NJ
NJ.com

Onion rings to die for?

It is a question that has yet to be satisfactorily answered. When Tony Soprano sat down with his family at Holsten’s in Bloomfield, the final scene of the ground-breaking HBO series ended with a sinister-looking guy in a Members Only jacket, the jangle of bells at the entrance to the famed malt shop. And then, shockingly, the screen cut suddenly to black.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

September is Restaurant Month in Berkeley Heights

Get ready to take part in Berkeley Height’s most delicious event of the year: Berkeley Heights Restaurant Month. More than 20 eateries and liquor stores are participating. Options range from fine dining to take-out and delivery. Now in its sixth year, Restaurant Month attracts diners of all ages for...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
CBS New York

Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

4-Alarm Inferno Guts NJ Apartments, Leaving 9 Families Homeless

A raging fire in New Jersey gutted at least three apartments in multiple buildings early Thursday, though no injuries were reported. Firefighters in Paterson say they responded to the blaze on Marshall Street around 4 a.m. The fire started in one home and quickly spread to two others, intensifying to a fourth-alarm blaze, meaning additional reinforcements were needed, by daybreak.
PATERSON, NJ
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
