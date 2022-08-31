WPIAL Week One Spotlight Players

With Week 1 on the horizon in the WPIAL, the WPIALSportsNews team takes a look at four spotlight players after Week 1:

Chase Arrington – 2023 – Defensive Back – North Catholic High School - @TheChaseA8:

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as hardworking and serious about my craft, but at the same time I can goof around a lot and have fun.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- I think what makes me a good player is my speed. I don’t know too many people that can take the top off on me or outrun me.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Outside of sports I am really interested in photography, videography, art, and video games.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- The toughest class in my schedule this semester is Physics.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I do not really have any coaches that I look up to as a role model, but I do respect and appreciate all my past and current coaches.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Family (2) Accomplishing my athletic goals for my senior season (3) My grades (4) My college decision (5) Growing as a person outside of football.

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I am good at cooking.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up at 6:50am to get ready for school and eat breakfast - Leave my house around 7:30am - get to school by 8am - School from 8am to 2:40pm - After classes to the locker room to get changed for practice and get treatment from trainer - practice 345pm to 6pm - Home by 7pm to eat dinner and watch practice film and scout film of the upcoming opponent.

in Bed by 1030pm to get some rest for the next day.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- I like to relax and think about the game and think about my assignments so that I am locked in once I leave the locker room to take the field.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- You cannot go wrong with Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill before a game.

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- That’s a hard one but I will have to go with Cencis.

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- The best Chicken Wings in Western PA has to be Hook Fish and Chicken.

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In 10 years, I can see myself owning a business. I really do not know what I want to do as my profession.

Nathaniel Deanes – 2024 – athlete – south Fayette High School - @Natedeanes_4

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- I am a leader on and off the field

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My Football IQ. I feel like I know the game more than most players.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I love to play Madden and spend time with my family and friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- I would say Physics, I am not the greatest at science, but I manage to keep my grade up.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I definitely look up to coach Rossi. The way he goes about making us better football players is amazing, but most importantly he makes us better human beings.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Graduating High School (2) Go to college for Free (3) Get a good Job (4) Raise my family (5) Move down South.

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I do not have a secret talent.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up at 615am - Shower - Brush my teeth - Get Dressed - Eat - Get on the road to school - Get through the school day - Go to practice - Go home and do homework - eat - Sleep – Repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Sit in my locker, listen to music, and lock in.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Anything NBA YoungBoy

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Brookline Fiori’s or Betos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Michaels Tavern or Kitchen Sink

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Coaching at a Division 1 program.

Campbell Melzer – 2023 – Defensive Back – North Allegheny High School - @cammelzer2023

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as a leader and hard worker.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My football IQ. I am very good at reading and seeing the field. My speed is a key strength also.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like to spend time with my brothers. I also play 2k or Madden.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- My toughest class is Physics.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I look up to my DB coach (Coach Brinkley). He has been there for me since day 1 and has helped me become a good player. I appreciate the time, effort and patience he put into me as a player and person.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I have none

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Watch a little bit of film and listen to music to get locked in.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Wake up at 555am and prepare for school - At school 7am to 225pm - Football practice - film - lift until 630pm - Go home and eat - shower - get to sleep by 10pm – Repeat

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- First Day Out - Tee Grizzly

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Mineos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Buffalo Wild Wings

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Married with a job that I am very happy with.

Jamaal Brown – 2023 – running back – Upper St. Clair High School - @jamaal_brown7

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- From my coaches they would say I am a hard worker and from my teammates they would say I am very energetic.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- The best thing about my game is my football instincts and vision.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Playing Madden and hanging out with friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- FST Math

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- He may not know this but coach Robbins. He is our line coach and for me its just the way he carries himself, the love of the game for football and how he is as a father. I want to be that way someday.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) Football (4) Friends (5) School

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I am good at Soccer

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- School - Football - Homework - Sleep – Repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Drink my pickle juice before the game

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Tupac

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Ardalinos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Pizzaz

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- To be successful doing something I love.