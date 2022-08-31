ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

WPIAL Week One Spotlight Players

By Wpial Sports News
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysUih_0hcUU0Bf00

With Week 1 on the horizon in the WPIAL, the WPIALSportsNews team takes a look at four spotlight players after Week 1:

Chase Arrington – 2023 – Defensive Back – North Catholic High School - @TheChaseA8:

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as hardworking and serious about my craft, but at the same time I can goof around a lot and have fun.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- I think what makes me a good player is my speed. I don’t know too many people that can take the top off on me or outrun me.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Outside of sports I am really interested in photography, videography, art, and video games.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- The toughest class in my schedule this semester is Physics.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I do not really have any coaches that I look up to as a role model, but I do respect and appreciate all my past and current coaches.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Family (2) Accomplishing my athletic goals for my senior season (3) My grades (4) My college decision (5) Growing as a person outside of football.

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I am good at cooking.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up at 6:50am to get ready for school and eat breakfast - Leave my house around 7:30am - get to school by 8am - School from 8am to 2:40pm - After classes to the locker room to get changed for practice and get treatment from trainer - practice 345pm to 6pm - Home by 7pm to eat dinner and watch practice film and scout film of the upcoming opponent.
in Bed by 1030pm to get some rest for the next day.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- I like to relax and think about the game and think about my assignments so that I am locked in once I leave the locker room to take the field.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- You cannot go wrong with Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill before a game.

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- That’s a hard one but I will have to go with Cencis.

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- The best Chicken Wings in Western PA has to be Hook Fish and Chicken.

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In 10 years, I can see myself owning a business. I really do not know what I want to do as my profession.

Nathaniel Deanes – 2024 – athlete – south Fayette High School - @Natedeanes_4

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- I am a leader on and off the field

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My Football IQ. I feel like I know the game more than most players.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I love to play Madden and spend time with my family and friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- I would say Physics, I am not the greatest at science, but I manage to keep my grade up.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I definitely look up to coach Rossi. The way he goes about making us better football players is amazing, but most importantly he makes us better human beings.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Graduating High School (2) Go to college for Free (3) Get a good Job (4) Raise my family (5) Move down South.

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I do not have a secret talent.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up at 615am - Shower - Brush my teeth - Get Dressed - Eat - Get on the road to school - Get through the school day - Go to practice - Go home and do homework - eat - Sleep – Repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Sit in my locker, listen to music, and lock in.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Anything NBA YoungBoy

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Brookline Fiori’s or Betos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Michaels Tavern or Kitchen Sink

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Coaching at a Division 1 program.

Campbell Melzer – 2023 – Defensive Back – North Allegheny High School - @cammelzer2023

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as a leader and hard worker.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My football IQ. I am very good at reading and seeing the field. My speed is a key strength also.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like to spend time with my brothers. I also play 2k or Madden.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- My toughest class is Physics.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I look up to my DB coach (Coach Brinkley). He has been there for me since day 1 and has helped me become a good player. I appreciate the time, effort and patience he put into me as a player and person.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I have none

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Watch a little bit of film and listen to music to get locked in.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Wake up at 555am and prepare for school - At school 7am to 225pm - Football practice - film - lift until 630pm - Go home and eat - shower - get to sleep by 10pm – Repeat

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- First Day Out - Tee Grizzly

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Mineos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Buffalo Wild Wings

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Married with a job that I am very happy with.

Jamaal Brown – 2023 – running back – Upper St. Clair High School - @jamaal_brown7

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- From my coaches they would say I am a hard worker and from my teammates they would say I am very energetic.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- The best thing about my game is my football instincts and vision.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Playing Madden and hanging out with friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- FST Math

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- He may not know this but coach Robbins. He is our line coach and for me its just the way he carries himself, the love of the game for football and how he is as a father. I want to be that way someday.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) Football (4) Friends (5) School

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I am good at Soccer

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- School - Football - Homework - Sleep – Repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Drink my pickle juice before the game

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Tupac

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Ardalinos

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Pizzaz

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- To be successful doing something I love.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

High School Football on-air tonight

–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Trainer, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Cranberry Township, PA
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game reportedly runs out of beer

The Backyard Brawl matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia has been a highly anticipated game and a great start to Week 1 of the 2022 season. The renewal of the rivalry has caused the largest attendance in the history of Pittsburgh sports, with an attendance record of 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Pitt becomes latest school to go viral for unique turnover prop

College football’s turnover prop tradition is dangerously close to jumping the shark, but we are still enjoying it. The University of Pittsburgh became the latest school to go viral for a clever turnover prop in the middle of a game. During the second quarter of Pitt’s season opener against West Virginia on Thursday, senior defensive back Erick Hallett III recovered a fumble by West Virginia’s Kaden Prather.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN

In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Nba#Photography#Western Pa#American Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford

It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
TRAFFORD, PA
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from Pitt Locker Room after Backyard Brawl Win over WVU

PITTSBURGH — This is why M.J. Devonshire came back to Pitt. The Aliquippa star scored the game-winning touchdown on an interception return to seal the Panthers’ 38-31 victory in the revival of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Hear from Devonshire, Pitt defensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Ursuline, Austintown Fitch & Liberty face penalties from OHSAA

The Ohio High School Athletic Association imposed the following penalties on three area schools that violated by-laws. Youngstown Ursuline High School violated Bylaw 4-9, Recruiting when personalized letters containing information pertaining only to the school’s athletic department were sent to prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 in surrounding communities. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office has imposed the following penalties: 1) Ursuline High School is hereby publicly reprimanded; 2) Ursuline High School has been fined $750; 3) Ursuline High School was required to complete training with their administrators and admissions department regarding the recruiting bylaw, and 4) any high school student-athlete who transfers into Ursuline High School after receiving one of the aforementioned letters will not be granted a transfer exception to restore full athletic eligibility.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale

Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy