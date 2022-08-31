Looking to get out and have some fun? Where to find it in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

A September full of festivals kicks off with three events in Newman, Turlock and the Mother Lode. They are just part of the entertainment planned in the Modesto region from Sept. 3-9.

Arts and crafts fest

The Sierra Nevada Arts and Crafts Festival returns to Arnold with more than 50 booths featuring handcrafted goods, specialty foods and antiques. In addition, the Ebbetts Pass Volunteer Fire Department will sell local ales.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 3-4

WHERE: Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe parking lot, 961 Highway 4, Arnold

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.brotherspromotions.com

Fall festival

The upcoming season will be celebrated on the West Side during the Newman Fall Festival. There will be a parade, children’s activities, booths, a carnival and more. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday along Main Street.

WHEN: Carnival opens 5 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-4

WHERE: Pioneer Park, 1250 Tulare St., Newman

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: newmanfallfestival.org .

Assyrian Festival

Enjoy a cultural celebration as the Assyrian Festival returns to Turlock. Included during the event will be food, exhibits, live music, Assyrian dance groups, a kids zone and carnival rides.

WHEN: Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 3-4

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $2

ONLINE: www.cvassyrianfestival.com

Youth production

LightBox Theatre Company for Young Audiences presents “The Night Fairy” at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. It’s the story of Flory, a young night fairy who’s lost her wings. She discovers that the world is big and dangerous, but will do whatever it takes to survive.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $12 general, $8 youths and students with valid ID

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

“Mary Poppins”

The 1964 classic film “Mary Poppins” will screen at the State Theatre in Modesto as part of its Donuts, Coffee & Cartoons series. The children of a wealthy family are surprised by their new nanny, the magical Mary Poppins.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Sept. 3

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE: thestate.org