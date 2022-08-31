The 18th Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Maumee Bay State Park, located at 1750 Park Road #2, Oregon. Festivalgoers can take a boat ride up close to the iconic lighthouse, where they can look for Sarah, the phantom of the lighthouse, in the third-story window. They can also check out the first- and second-floor shutters which have been replicated as part of a restoration process. The cost is $40 per person for the hour-long ride. Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting 419-367-1691.

OREGON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO