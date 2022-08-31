Read full article on original website
13abc.com
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
presspublications.com
Waterfront festival celebrates, supports Toledo Lighthouse
The 18th Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Maumee Bay State Park, located at 1750 Park Road #2, Oregon. Festivalgoers can take a boat ride up close to the iconic lighthouse, where they can look for Sarah, the phantom of the lighthouse, in the third-story window. They can also check out the first- and second-floor shutters which have been replicated as part of a restoration process. The cost is $40 per person for the hour-long ride. Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting 419-367-1691.
CLE Habitat for Humanity taking over in Lorain Co. after misused fund claims
In a big development for the now-defunct Lorain County Habitat for Humanity, new management is moving in following a News 5 investigation into claims of misuse of Habitat money, among other things.
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
WTOL-TV
Six beagle puppies rescued from mass laboratory breeding facility arrive at Toledo Humane Society
4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia owned by research company Envigo. Six arrived in Toledo and will soon be ready for forever homes.
presspublications.com
Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)
S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
sent-trib.com
Dayspring Church unveils $1 million renovation as congregation thrives
Renovations at Dayspring Church are hitting their completion just in time for the fireworks. “It’s like a facelift,” Deborah Winkler, connections and discipleship pastor, said. The church has been at the current location, at 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., for 35 years. The pews were removed for stadium seating....
Mansfield police granting wish for 5-year-old with rare illness
The Mansfield Police Department is making a dream come true for a Shelby 5-year-old with a terminal illness. Next week, she'll be sworn in as an honorary officer. Allysson Nead was given just six months to live when she was first diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare and fatal illness for which there is no cure.
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
mercy.com
Retired Doctor Expresses Gratitude for the Level of Care He Received
For retired physician Jack Lomano (pictured above), medicine is something that has been a part of his life for many years. Because of his background, Dr. Lomano knew something wasn’t right one day when he was experiencing chest pain. He headed to Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital and was admitted on July 9. After receiving care from our team members, Dr. Lomano was overwhelmed with the exceptional care he experienced and wrote a letter to thank his health care providers.
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
Cedar Point to host new Fresh-Cut Fries Fest starting Sept. 9
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point, a long-time destination for fans of French fries, is planning a first-ever celebration of the tasty treat. The new Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest will run Friday (Fry-day?), Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11, at locations throughout the park. Cedar Point’s culinary team...
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
