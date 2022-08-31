ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
presspublications.com

Waterfront festival celebrates, supports Toledo Lighthouse

The 18th Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Maumee Bay State Park, located at 1750 Park Road #2, Oregon. Festivalgoers can take a boat ride up close to the iconic lighthouse, where they can look for Sarah, the phantom of the lighthouse, in the third-story window. They can also check out the first- and second-floor shutters which have been replicated as part of a restoration process. The cost is $40 per person for the hour-long ride. Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting 419-367-1691.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
presspublications.com

Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)

S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
GIBSONBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
mercy.com

Retired Doctor Expresses Gratitude for the Level of Care He Received

For retired physician Jack Lomano (pictured above), medicine is something that has been a part of his life for many years. Because of his background, Dr. Lomano knew something wasn’t right one day when he was experiencing chest pain. He headed to Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital and was admitted on July 9. After receiving care from our team members, Dr. Lomano was overwhelmed with the exceptional care he experienced and wrote a letter to thank his health care providers.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
ELYRIA, OH

