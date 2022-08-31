Read full article on original website
Digital Asset Reports Solid Performance with 3x YoY Customer Growth
Digital Asset, a software provider that helps enterprises build economic value through interconnected networks, announced another solid quarter of growth in Q2 2022. The firm continues “to expand its footprint among financial institutions and market infrastructures exploring and investing in next generation blockchain technology.” The company has also “made a number of key hires in sales, engineering and marketing to support its rapid growth.”
Digital Asset Exchange Bybit Supports Fiat Deposits Across Europe with Fintech TrueLayer
TrueLayer, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading open banking platforms, announces its collaboration with Bybit, the “third-most visited” cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Bybit was established in 2018 as a crypto derivatives trading platform “where retail investors and traders could benefit from an ultra-fast matching...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Q2 2022
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that claims to make it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology solutions, is reporting Q2 2022 financial results. All figures “are in Canadian Dollars (CAD)...
Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
Why Not? One Region in Argentina Allows Citizens to Pay Taxes with Stablecoins
The province of Cuyo in Argentina is allowing citizens to pay their taxes using stablecoins, according to a report in Clarin. Quoting the General Director of the tax authority (Mendoza Tax Administration or ATM), Nicolás Chávez, the service is enabled by new technology included with the payment processor they utilize. Currently, a taxpayer can select the crypto option, is then mailed a QR code, and then pay with digital currency converted into pesos. This crypto option became available on August 24th. Of course, you may still pay using more traditional methods.
RedStone Finalizes $7M Seed Round from Lemniscap, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Others
The team at RedStone is pleased to announce that in August 2022, they successfully raised a $7M seed round led by Lemniscap in order “to pursue [their] mission of powering Web3 innovation with a novel approach to on-chain data storage.”. The funds will play a key role in “the...
NFTs: Nifty Gateway to Allow Curators to Build NFT Storefronts With “Publishers”
On September 1, a beta group of 50 art curators will start “launching drops through their own NFT storefronts on Nifty Gateway.”. With Publishers, Nifty Gateway “handles the complexity of creating an NFT storefront so that curators can focus on what they do best — identifying great art.”
Coinbase Cloud Introduces Solana Archival Nodes to Support Software Developers
Coinbase Cloud’s Solana Archival Nodes are able to “examine historical address balances, run complex queries, and simulate the blockchain state at any given point in the chain’s history.”. Coinbase Cloud previously “launched secure, dedicated Solana infrastructure nodes via Query & Transact, allowing builders to access and verify...
