Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
13abc.com
Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has the largest year-over-year cargo increase of all American airports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to cargo the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has always thrived. However, last year, the airport’s cargo business ascended to new heights, as it increased by more than 400 percent from 2020 to 2021. As a result, the airport registered the largest year-over-year increase in the country.
visitfindlay.com
Hit the Blanchard River Water Trail
While I know summer is winding down the opportunities for outdoor fun in Findlay and Hancock County don’t have to stop. In fact, they may even get better!. A couple months ago my family hit the river and kayaked a portion of the Blanchard River Water Trail. Our group ranged in kayak skills from very experienced (my parents and brother) to third time kayaking solo (my 9 year old son). Also along for the ride was my 6 year old son who loves kayaking because you, in his words, “relax, eat snacks, and squirt people with water guns”.
presspublications.com
Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)
S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
WTOL-TV
Six beagle puppies rescued from mass laboratory breeding facility arrive at Toledo Humane Society
4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia owned by research company Envigo. Six arrived in Toledo and will soon be ready for forever homes.
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
bvmsports.com
Day One Begins on Sandusky Bay
Sandusky, OH – Anglers launch on day one into mostly cloudy skies expected to give way to a sunny afternoon. The highs will be around 80-degrees with light and variable winds throughout the day. With Sandusky Bay exposed to the wind, as seen in practice, the anglers chasing smallmouth will be dealing with extended run times to reach their fishing…
fcnews.org
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
Beacon
Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6
Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
13abc.com
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
Hancock County Fair open through Labor Day, brings generations together
FINDLAY, Ohio — Summer is coming to a close, and most area schools are now back in session. But summer isn't over until fair season is over. The Hancock County Fair enjoyed comfortable, clear weather on Thursday in its second of six days. Along with bringing people from the...
sent-trib.com
Dayspring Church unveils $1 million renovation as congregation thrives
Renovations at Dayspring Church are hitting their completion just in time for the fireworks. “It’s like a facelift,” Deborah Winkler, connections and discipleship pastor, said. The church has been at the current location, at 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., for 35 years. The pews were removed for stadium seating....
13abc.com
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack
OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
Woman killed by falling tree in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 […]
