thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football vs. New Mexico State: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) took care of business Thursday night, dominating the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2) from start to finish in a 38-0 season-opening win. Welcome back, Mohamed Ibrahim. Returning from a ruptured Achilles tendon is no small task, but Mohamed Ibrahim looked a lot like his old self Thursday night as he rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. It was a vintage Ibrahim performance that saw him patiently reading his blocks, bursting through the narrowest of holes, and staying on his feet as he ran through tacklers. It was his 10th consecutive game with more than 100 rushing yards.
fox9.com
PJ Fleck greets Jerry Kill on field before Gophers host New Mexico State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team hosts New Mexico State Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, which marks Jerry Kill’s return to Minnesota. Kill said a few years ago he would never set foot on the campus again, after PJ Fleck replaced Tracy Claeys as head coach following a 9-4 season in 2016. Kill had to step down as Gophers’ football coach seven games into the 2015 season, due to health issues related to epilepsy. Kill has made several critical comments about Fleck, adding intrigue to Thursday night’s match-up.
fox9.com
viatravelers.com
Fast Casual
mprnews.org
rejournals.com
longfellownokomismessenger.com
