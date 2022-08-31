ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Injured After Being Struck By Stolen Car In Naugatuck

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The police vehicle that was hit by a fleeing suspect. Photo Credit: Naugatuck Police Department

A police officer in Connecticut was injured when his patrol cruiser was hit by a fleeing stolen vehicle.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Naugatuck in the area of Elm Street.

According to Naugatuck Police after striking the patrol vehicle, the suspect vehicle continued on into the downtown area and abandoned the vehicle, attempting to take off on foot.

However, officers quickly managed to apprehend the suspect, police said.

There is one subject in custody and an officer being evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustained from the collision, they added.

The name of the suspect was not released as police were still investigating at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

