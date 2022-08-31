Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Ariel Hyman testifies he changed COVID-19 story
Facing possible revocation of his administrator’s license, former Montefiore Administrator Ariel Hyman testified that a call from two nurses about alleged COVID-19 testing falsification led him to initiate an inquiry. The actions eventually triggered an investigation by the Beachwood nursing home during which he changed his story multiple times,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fairmount Temple service to recognize David Mark Berger
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where David Mark Berger and his parents Dorothy and Dr. Benjamin Berger were members, will honor the fallen weightlifter with a special sermon from Rabbi Joshua Caruso during the weekly Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 2. The in-person service at 23737 Fairmount Blvd.,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Memorials for David Mark Berger
• The David Mark Berger National Memorial at the Mandel JCC in Beachwood honors the memory of Berger and his fallen teammates and coaches. • In 2002, New Orleans renamed Avenger Field in Audubon Park, “David Berger - Avenger Field” in memory of Berger and the other victims of the terrorism that killed them.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schmidt, Morris L.
Morris L. Schmidt of Beachwood died Aug. 31. He was 93. Born in Cleveland, Oct. 4, 1928, to Philip and Celia Schmidt, he graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland in 1947. He earned a BBA of business and attended trade school. A veteran of the Korean War, he...
Cleveland Jewish News
PodPopuli to debut new podcast about Cleveland
PodPopuli, a retail podcast based in the Arcade in downtown Cleveland, will launch a new weekly podcast, “Living Cleveland,” on Sept. 6. Hosted by a rotating series of local personalities, the show will feature individuals, businesses and stories about Cleveland, according to a news release. All shows will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Community celebrates CJN 2022 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe
The Cleveland Jewish News celebrated the 2022 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe Aug. 29 with about 125 people in attendance at Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon. Attendees were able to socialize in the restaurant and covered patio while enjoying food, drink and conversation. This year’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC to honor athletes, coaches killed in 1972 Olympic Games in Munich
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host a free community-wide program to honor the memories of weightlifter David Mark Berger of Shaker Heights and the other 10 Israeli athletes and coaches who were killed in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The program, which commemorates 50 years since the tragedy,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chefs Unbridled dinner benefit Sept. 10
Chefs Unbridled announced a tentative roster of chefs scheduled to cook at the dinner tasting benefit on Sept. 10 at Landerhaven at 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights. The tasting is led by longtime chef partners chef Chris Hodgson and chef Scott Kuhn of Driftwood Restaurants and Catering. They will lead chef Matt Mytro of Flour, chef Brett Zubek of Sol, chef Ian Thompson of Birdigo and 56 Kitchen and chef David Chin of Ramen Shop. Proceeds will support Fieldstone Farm’s programs for people with special needs. Tickets start at $150.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vainberg, Eugenia
Eugenia Vainberg, beloved mother of Maria (Jonathan) Litt and Alex (Sheila Dutta) Luchenitser. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Stephanie Koh) Litt, David (Erin O’Brien) Litt, Michael Litt, Lia Luchenitser and Ben Luchenitser. Devoted sister of Mifa Bobritsky. Eugenia’s creative spirit, keen intelligence, insatiable thirst for knowledge, and unconditional kindness will...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF-USA honors Harlan Diamond for lifetime of service, generosity
Harlan Diamond, the former president of Executive Caterers at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights, was honored with the Jewish National Fund-USA’s 2022 Tree of Life award for his lifetime of philanthropy, including support of the state of Israel. During the Aug. 28 awards dinner at Landerhaven, family members, community members and leaders of the Jewish National Fund-USA came forward to discuss the difference Diamond has made in so many lives over the decades, as well as the impact his philanthropy has had in helping JNF-USA meet its mission to support the state of Israel. This is his second time receiving the award, having first done so in 2006.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pastor prayed for teen’s return
It’s important, I think, that David’s family and synagogue know that there were people they have never met, praying for them. (“Beachwood police ask for help in finding missing teen,” cjn.org) No matter what vocabulary we use for “God,” we are all one and we are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller, Renate
Renate Miller (nee Gumprecht) beloved wife of the late Dr. Marvin Miller. Loving mother of Rebecca (Irad) Carmi, Cynthia (Dr. Michael) Weiner, Dr. Valerie (Dr. Adam) Brodsky, Victor (Shoshana Buchholz-Miller) Miller and Dr. Lydia (Paul Smith) Miller-Anderson. Devoted grandmother of Amnon, Aryeh and Yardena Carmi, Julia Weiner, Noah Weiner, Lauren, Eden, Shai and Sol Brodsky, Annabel, Atticus and Tess Miller, Zach Anderson and Eli Anderson. Dear sister of Karen Komar and the late Marion Portman. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence of Rebecca and Irad Carmi 24810 Cedar Road, Beachwood, following services and interment Sept. 4 until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5.
Cleveland Jewish News
Baker, Thomas H.
Thomas H. Baker, dearest brother of Kenneth Baker, loving son of the late Herbert and Doris Baker. Tommy was an outstanding athlete at Beachwood High School. He had a successful career as a real estate appraiser. Ken will receive friends at his home, 25281 Letchworth Road, Beachwood, 1-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Contributions suggested to The Hospice of the Western Reserve. You were the best brother ever! Will miss you. Love, KBB. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rothenberg, Natalie
Natalie Rothenberg (nee Covit) beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Dr. Ralph (Fran) Rothenberg and Larry (Kyra) Rothenberg. Devoted grandmother of Sarah (Casey Costello) Rothenberg, Elizabeth Lisk, Boruch (Rivky) Rothenberg, Chaim (Pnina) Rothenberg and Craig Rothenberg. Great grandmother of 12. Graveside services will be held at 2:30...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 25,280 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 1 reported 124,726 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 575 from a week prior. A total of 14,094 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 39 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Cleveland Jewish News
Relationships key to obtaining favorable mortgage rate
For many homeowners, securing a mortgage is a necessary step in purchasing a house. Finding the best price and the best interest rate may be vital to affordability and contentment with their decisions. Mortgage brokers, loan officers or other lending providers can assist in making these proceedings as easy as possible.
Cleveland Jewish News
Car crashes into CVS in Solon
A car hit the side of the CVS near the intersection of Aurora and SOM Center roads in Solon at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, prompting the store to close for the day, according to Lt. Bill Vajdich of the Solon Police Department. He said a car traveling eastbound on...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Speechless’ after mayor’s response
Upon reading the response by Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns to The Plain Dealer expose on the way Beachwood purchases its engineering services, I was left speechless. Berns was adamant that “… the work by GPD has been outstanding while being fairly and comparatively priced …,” but at the same time admitting that these services are not competitively bid.
