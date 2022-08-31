ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Explores: Jimmie the Beef Guy in Bonita Springs

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrcS5_0hcUT7KX00

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A restaurant in Bonita Springs is bringing a taste of Chicago to Southwest Florida!

The menu is basic: five classic Italian sandwiches, some sides and the almost famous Italian Stallions.

More Explores made their way through the menu and it’s all great!

The Italian Beef sandwich is perfectly juicy and spicy. The Italian Stallion is all the good stuff, but fried! And, the Italian sausages are packed with flavor!

Jimmie the Beef Guy is walk in only! They want you to experience a taste of Chicago in the most fresh, juicy way possible.

For more information head to their page.

