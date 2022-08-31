Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Holland Theatre receives funding pledge to recreate historic marquee
BELLEFONTAINE – The historic Holland Theatre is delighted to announce that the theater has received a pledge of $200,000 from the Jeffris Family Foundation in Janesville, Wisconsin, to build and install a replica of the original marquee. Removed in the 1950s due to street expansion and traffic, the marquee was a striking feature of the theater when it opened in 1931 and the decades that followed.
Sidney Daily News
Darke County Prairie Days planned
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
Sidney Daily News
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative. According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”
Sidney Daily News
Local writer featured in new ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’
TROY — Writer and Troy resident Christina Ryan Claypool has once again been featured in an anthology. This time in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” by Amy Newmark. “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” is a collection of 101 stories designed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
The Human Race Theatre Company to perform “Grounded”
DAYTON— The Human Race Theatre Company opens the season with a play by Cleveland-based playwright George Brant, “Grounded,” playing Sept. 8-25, 2022 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. This one-woman drama finds a fighter pilot caught between duty to her country and motherhood. The...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music. ————— A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.
Sidney Daily News
West Ohio Food Bank marks 35 years of silencing food shortage
LIMA — Since 1987, West Ohio Food Bank has aided in ending hunger across the region by distributing goods to organizations and families in need. The non-profit organization celebrated 35 years of service with an event at its Kibby Street location Wednesday afternoon. West Ohio Food Bank did not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners offer recovery grant programs
SIDNEY — The commissioners have committed $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a hospitality and tourism recovery grant program and $100,000 of ARPA funding to a non-profit recovery grant program. These programs will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners and organizations for COVID-19 related expenses.
Sidney Daily News
Correction
The story titled, ‘I remember the faces…’ about Sidney Overdose Awareness Day which was in the Friday edition of the Sidney Daily News incorrectly stated why Narcan was present at the event. Narcan was present at the event for anyone who wanted to keep it with them...
Sidney Daily News
‘I remember the faces … ‘
SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
Sidney Daily News
Funding available for local major bridge projects
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program, which provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge demolition projects. DeWine announced in April...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Barbara J. Gregory, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine. Edward A. Hayes, 49, of Sidney, was charged with...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Tippecanoe and their kicker, too…
Sixty years ago I was intently following the exploits of Lou “The Toe” Groza of the Cleveland Browns as I practiced diligently for my initial entry into the local “Punt, Pass, and Kick” competition sponsored by Wagner Ford. I’ve paid close attention to football place-kicking ever since.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Russia hopes Versailles win was a spark
RUSSIA — Russia’s first big nonconference test didn’t go as hoped, but its second went about as good as can be hoped. The Raiders (5-1) couldn’t keep up with New Bremen in a 3-0 loss on Aug. 22 but have won four straight since, including a 3-1 win over neighboring rival Versailles last Saturday. The Tigers entered the match undefeated and had a nonconference win to their credit over defending D-IV state runner-up St. Henry.
Sidney Daily News
New owner looks to build on the company’s success
SIDNEY — It is probably a fair statement to say that few people in the region are even aware that the company, which celebrated its 25th year in business in 2022 even exists. Most would remember one of the pillar industries of the community, The Monarch Machine Tool Company,...
Sidney Daily News
Rodriguez receives election support
Throughout the past few months I have had the privilege of volunteering for Sophia’s campaign. With this opportunity I have seen first hand the blood, sweat, and tears being poured into winning this district. I traveled to Greenville with Sophia so she could speak with some voters in the southern part of the district, and in getting to spend one-on-one time with Sophia I got to find out why this campaign means so much to her. As a public educator and small business manager, Sophia understands just as much as any of us the positive effects of having a representative in Ohio’s House that is a fighter for the people.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, ‘Hits 105.5’ to carry St. Henry, Anna on Friday
When Anna (1-1) hosts St. Henry (1-1) on Friday night in high school football, the two clubs can look across Booster Field and virtually see themselves on the other sideline. The two Midwest Athletic Conference schools boasted easy season opening wins and then, in similar ways, lost touch with their opponents in the final 18 minutes of game two. It’s an understatement to say that neither club played mistake-free football after halftime.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State enrollment continues to rise
PIQUA — Faculty at Edison State Community College started the new academic year on Monday, Aug. 29, with full rosters in both in-person and online classes, with the college experiencing enrollment growth for the sixth year in a row. Edison State’s enrollment on the first day of the fall 2022 semester was 10% higher than on the first day of classes in the fall of 2021.
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Sidney looks to clean up penalties against Greenville
SIDNEY — Sidney’s improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 was evident except for one area: penalties. The Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-1 Miami Valley League) had two penalties in a 43-13 loss to Bellefontaine in Week 1 but had 13 penalties for 137 yards in a 34-20 loss to Tippecanoe on Friday.
Comments / 0