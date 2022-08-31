Read full article on original website
Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
East Ridge Elementary School
MHTN Architects was tasked with designing a dynamic learning space for the East Ridge Elementary School in Ogden, Utah. East Ridge Elementary School is a two-level educational facility designed with energetic grade-level learning communities and built-in support for the school’s robust arts programs. The 95,551 square-foot elementary school has been constructed on the play area directly east of the former elementary school that it replaced. With an active learning environment large enough to combine student bodies with an adjacent elementary school, East Ridge worked to solve boundary challenges for the district. Driving the school’s design were important concepts like community, local identity, and a relationship to nature. The site sits at the base of Lewis Peak with dramatic views of 3,000-foot cliffs that provided the inspiration for the building’s exterior colors and patterns.
Salt Lake City to study permanently banning cars from downtown Main Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Downtown Salt Lake City is thriving compared to dozens of other North American cities since the pandemic began, according to recent analysis from California researchers. Visits to the center of the city grew by 155% between March 2020 and May 2022, the highest of any...
NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
West Nile virus confirmed in Utah resident, first case for the state in 2022
Officials are encouraging Utahns to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in the state for 2022.
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
Weber County man jailed after alleged assault on girl, 10, outside Washington Terrace school
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff officials have charged a man with the alleged sexual battery of a girl outside Washington Terrace Elementary School. Court documents for 21-year-old Michael Gentry Wallen say he was charged on suspicion of:. Sexual battery, a class A...
Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
Public school with ties to polygamy may go private, asks for restraining order
A public charter school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group is looking into the possibility of becoming a private school as they anticipating the entire board being fired in September.
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
Ogden loan program helps home buyers with their down payment
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Even as the housing market begins to stabilize in Utah, many potential buyers are still finding themselves out of luck. However, one program in Ogden may help change that luck for those looking to make the city home. Own in Ogden is a down payment loan program that provides up to $20,000 in […]
Utah confirms this year's first human case of West Nile virus; man hospitalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials have confirmed the state's first human case of West Nile virus this year in the Weber-Morgan health district, prompting a warning for residents to stay vigilant against mosquitoes. The case was reported about a month after the virus was discovered in mosquito pools...
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
