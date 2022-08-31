MHTN Architects was tasked with designing a dynamic learning space for the East Ridge Elementary School in Ogden, Utah. East Ridge Elementary School is a two-level educational facility designed with energetic grade-level learning communities and built-in support for the school’s robust arts programs. The 95,551 square-foot elementary school has been constructed on the play area directly east of the former elementary school that it replaced. With an active learning environment large enough to combine student bodies with an adjacent elementary school, East Ridge worked to solve boundary challenges for the district. Driving the school’s design were important concepts like community, local identity, and a relationship to nature. The site sits at the base of Lewis Peak with dramatic views of 3,000-foot cliffs that provided the inspiration for the building’s exterior colors and patterns.

