kjzz.com

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
educationsnapshots.com

East Ridge Elementary School

MHTN Architects was tasked with designing a dynamic learning space for the East Ridge Elementary School in Ogden, Utah. East Ridge Elementary School is a two-level educational facility designed with energetic grade-level learning communities and built-in support for the school’s robust arts programs. The 95,551 square-foot elementary school has been constructed on the play area directly east of the former elementary school that it replaced. With an active learning environment large enough to combine student bodies with an adjacent elementary school, East Ridge worked to solve boundary challenges for the district. Driving the school’s design were important concepts like community, local identity, and a relationship to nature. The site sits at the base of Lewis Peak with dramatic views of 3,000-foot cliffs that provided the inspiration for the building’s exterior colors and patterns.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Ogden loan program helps home buyers with their down payment

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Even as the housing market begins to stabilize in Utah, many potential buyers are still finding themselves out of luck. However, one program in Ogden may help change that luck for those looking to make the city home. Own in Ogden is a down payment loan program that provides up to $20,000 in […]
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

