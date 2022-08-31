Read full article on original website
‘Fortnite’ Play Your Way event rewards players with free loot
Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event, which is running now to the end of the week. Beginning today (September 1) and running through to September 6, Fortnite players can now log in and complete a series of Play Your Way quests in six creator-made games that will earn them free in-game rewards.
‘The Sims 4’ reveals two DLC packs launching in September
The next set of downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4 has been revealed, with new fashion choices for children and desert-themed furniture on the way. Revealed last night (August 30), the next DLC for The Sims 4 is titled First Fits Kit, and will launch on September 1. As...
Best Minecraft shaders for version 1.19
Brighten up Minecraft with our list of the best Minecraft shaders. When you've been playing for a decade, Minecraft shaders are probably the second quickest way to fall back in love with its voxel worlds—right behind picking a new Minecraft texture pack. Whenever my latest build is starting to feel a little dull, or I'm plagued by a lack of inspiration, turning on a great set of shaders and staring directly into the god rays is a surefire cure. With that in mind, I'm going to help you get set up with some of the best Minecraft shaders out there. As with everything else in Minecraft modding, installing them is easier than ever.
‘The Quarry’ director reveals next game scheduled for 2025 or 2026
The director of Supermassive Games’ latest interactive narrative-driven horror title The Quarry and 2015’s Until Dawn has already started sharing details on his next title. In an interview with VGC, developer Will Byles revealed that the team had started working on its next game. “I can’t really tell...
‘Scorn’ doesn’t demo well, but that’s a good thing
The Serbian development team behind first-person biopunk odyssey Scorn say that they designed the game around the concept of “being thrown into the world”. That is certainly the impression I received when entering a dark, questionably misty booth to preview the game at this year’s Gamescom. Hidden within the modular, septic halls of the Koelnmesse was an experience so oppositional and claustrophobic that, even after a few short minutes, it quickly made me feel like I was trapped inside a nightmare.
Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life
Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
‘Gotham Knights’ release date, playable characters and latest news
Gotham Knights pulls together several different characters from the Arkham series including Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. The story is set after Batman dies, and Gotham is sent into a spiral of violence as rival gangs fight to fill the vacuum. It’s the first fully co-op game in the series, allowing players to team up to fight baddies.
‘Battlefield 2042’ acknowledges map design criticism with an amusing charm
EA Dice has added a shipping container charm to Battlefield 2042 which pokes fun at the frequent community complaints about there being so many in the game. Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms has officially launched introducing an all-new map, Specialist, weaponry, and more. Players have also noticed that the new season has also brought a brand new weapon charm that appears to be a nod to a common critique that has been around since the game launched (via Dexerto).
‘Call Of Duty’ will continue same-day launches for PlayStation and Xbox
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call Of Duty titles will launch on PlayStation the same day they are released on Xbox, addressing concerns that Microsoft will use its ownership of Activision Blizzard games to harm competition within the games industry. Today (September 1) Spencer released a new...
‘Serial Cleaners’ will be your favourite stealth game in 2022
The first body is in the living room, blood coats every surface, and the murder weapon has been ditched on the ground in front of me. What a mess. I bag up the nearest body when a police officer walks in and spots me instantly, bellowing as he strolls in. I run – even sliding slickly across the blood for a little boost of speed, but I’m fucked. He catches me effortlessly and slaps the cuffs on.
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ hands-off preview: an entertaining choice-driven comedy
New Tales From The Borderlands goes above and beyond in earning its ‘New’ prefix. A spiritual successor to Telltale‘s original 2014 game, new developer Gearbox Software crams a lot of firsts for the Borderlands series into this chaotic choose your own adventure. The first thing you’ll notice...
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
‘MultiVersus’ is adding Gizmo from ‘Gremlins’ next week
MultiVersus is teasing the introduction of Gizmo, the mogwai from iconic ‘80s film Gremlins. Earlier this year, it was confirmed Stripe, the antagonistic villain from the original Gremlins film, was set to come to the brawling game before the first season ends on November 15. But now Player First...
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
‘Evil West’ is a shooter that’ll take you to hell and back
In Evil West, developer Flying Wild Hog presents an enticing premise. Imagine an action-adventure game set in the old American frontier, add a vampiric twist with over-the-top combat, and you’ve got the idea. Evil West is a classic Gothic Western gunslinger, taking the reins that Darkwatch left behind two decades ago with a suitably absurd premise. Going hands-on with a 30-minute demo at Gamescom 2022, it didn’t take long to become one of our most anticipated games this year.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection’ review: nostalgia hit
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a comprehensive retrospective of 13 ‘classic’ TMNT games from the late ’80s and early ’90s, spanning five different systems. It’s a celebration of our “heroes in a half shell” from their golden age, when they dominated comics, television, movies, toys/action figures, and—most pertinent to this review—video games.
Pokimane to step back from the “rat race” of Twitch streaming
Pokimane has confirmed she will be using Twitch less, and focusing her attention on other platforms like TikTok and Instagram. In her Why I Took A Break + What’s Next For Me video, Imane “Pokimane” Anys said she initially took the month-long break because she was “feeling burnt out and tired of reading the same annoying comments.”
