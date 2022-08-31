Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Discover Event starts 12th September
Samsung has announced that their Samsung Discover event will take place between the 12th and 18th of September. Samsung will be offering a range of deals on their products during the event, if you are looking for a new Samsung device, the event may be the time to get one.
Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set
As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 3:00 PM, Sep. 1st GMT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nokia X30 5G, T21 tablet and more unveiled
Nokia has unveiled a range of new devices at IFA 2022, this includes the Nokia X30 5G smartphone the Nokia C60 5G, the Nokia C31, and the Nokia T21 tablet. Nokia X30 5G is built with a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, making it our most eco-friendly smartphone, right down to the box. Using 100% FSC-certified and 70% recycled paper box at a reduced packaging size saves on transportation CO2 emissions, made possible by removing the charger to tackle e-waste.
NFL・
ASUS Vivobook 14, 15 and 16 OLED laptops unveiled
ASUS has this week unveil their new Vivobook 14 OLED (X1405), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505) and Vivobook 16 OLED (X1605) laptops with the 14 OLED and 16 OLED equipped with 16:10 aspect-ratio displays, while the Vivobook 15 OLED is sporting a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display. each laptop can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processors supported by up to 16 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and 1 TB GB of speedy SSD storage.
LG OLED Flex 42 inch bendable TV launched at IFA
LG has announced the launch of its new bendable TV at IFA 2022, the LG OLED Flex and the TV features a 42-inch display. The new LG OLED Flex comes with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also comes with HDMI 2.1 and it is G-SYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified.
Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld specs leaked
Over the last few weeks leaked details of the new Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld have been circulating and now specifications have been uncovered thanks to Kuba Wojciechowski. Revealing that the cloud gaming handheld will be Android powered and will be equipped with the specifications of a mid-range smartphone. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker
Combining old and new technologies the Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker offers an aesthetically designed system available in wood or metal finishes depending on your preference. The portable Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge.
Samsung mocks Apple’s iPhone 14 in latest advert (Video)
Apple’s new iPhone 14 is coming next week, Apple is holding a press event for the handset next Wednesday the 7th of September, and Samsung is now mocking the device in its latest advert. Have a look at the video below from Samsung where they mention that the highest...
iPhone SE 4 could look like this, the iPhone XR
It looks like we may have some details on the new 2023 iPhone SE 4, the handset will apparently be exactly the same as the iPhone XR. According to Jon Prosser, the new iPhone SE 4 will basically be a rebranded iPhone XR, which would make a decent entry-level iPhone.
SENSE75 a new mechanical keyboard designed by Drop
Drop the online store offering a wide variety of premium hardware has this week announced it has designed and manufactured its very first in-house mechanical keyboard since 2020. The new Drop SENSE75 offers a 75% keyboard layout and is available in both a prebuilt version in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399 or as a barebones version with the keyboard frame only, with no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299.
Honor Pad 8 tablet gets unboxed
The Honor Pad 8 Android tablet was launched back in July and now we get to find out more details about the device. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Honor Pad 8 tablet and its range of features. . As a reminder,...
Helloganss 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard
The engineers at Helloganss have unveiled their latest creation in the form of a 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to provide users with the ”ultimate programmable” keyboard the design has been engineered for both digital professionals and gamers offering the ability to connect to 5 devices and featuring hot swappable switches, RGB backlighting and compatibility with both Mac and Windows operating systems. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $109 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates).
Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone gets official
We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone for some time and now the handset is official. The Samsung Galaxy A04s has been listed on Samsung’s website in Finland and the device comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.
How to fix an iPhone black screen, that wont turn on
If your iPhone screen is black and non-responsive, several things could have caused the issue. Generally, you can solve this by trying out some different things as various solutions may solve the problem. These handy tips should help you get your iPhone up and running again. Why is my iPhone...
Samsung to create the ultimate sustainable home
Samsung has revealed its plans to create the ultimate sustainable home at IFA 2022, the company revealed details about its latest home devices and more. Samsung has revealed more details about its latest energy-saving devices and its latest smart technology for home devices. Samsung Electronics revealed today at IFA 2022...
Focus NX desktop mini PC optimized for Kubuntu 22.04 LTS
Kubuntu Focus has introduced its new Focus NX desktop mini PC system which has been optimized to run the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system and the KDE Plasma interface. The Kubuntu Focus NX mini PC can be ordered with either the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 11th generation Intel CPU and includes the Xe iGPU, which is often 3x faster than the prior-generation and drive up to four 4K displays concurrently. “Systems are built to order and can be customized with up to 64 GB of 3200Mhz dual-channel RAM, 6 TB of total storage (2 TB NVMe, 4 TB SSD), and optional full disk encryption.”
Porsche Design AOC PD27S 27 inch gaming monitor
Porsche Design and AOC have joined forces to create the award-winning PD27S gaming monitor which is now available to purchase directly online from the Porsche Design website and specialist retailers priced at £430. The new monitor provides users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels thanks to its 27-inch display which features a high pixel density of 109 ppi.
ViewSonic X11-4K smart 4K home projector $1,600
ViewSonic has launched their new X11-4K smart 4K home projector this week combining true 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR/HLG support. Designed to offer users an immersive cinematic experience from anywhere in your home the portable home projector features a carrying handle and offers 2,400 lumens of brightness, 125% Rec.709 compatibility, and 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0