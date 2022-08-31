ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances move into Metro Detroit for part of the holiday weekend

After we ended the week with sunshine a little cloud cover and warm temperatures, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the first part of the weekend. It will feel very much like summer as we head throughout the day as well, with high temperatures heading for the upper 80s to near 90° by Saturday Afternoon. But with plenty of moisture around, we are bringing the chance of an isolated shower into the forecast as we head through the afternoon and into the early evening hours on Saturday as well. Do not cancel the plans, especially with plenty of things going on around town for the holiday weekend as well; just have the umbrella handy just in case you get under one of these rain showers that may develop.
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
The Oakland Press

You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
WILX-TV

Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
Detroit News

Michigan deer hunters will have to disclose a lot about their kills

Michigan deer hunters will have to report their kills for the first time this year after state wildlife regulators approved a new mandatory reporting regulation that proponents say will help the state manage the deer herd but opponents describe as government overreach. Starting this deer season, hunters will have to...
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
1051thebounce.com

