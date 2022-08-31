After we ended the week with sunshine a little cloud cover and warm temperatures, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the first part of the weekend. It will feel very much like summer as we head throughout the day as well, with high temperatures heading for the upper 80s to near 90° by Saturday Afternoon. But with plenty of moisture around, we are bringing the chance of an isolated shower into the forecast as we head through the afternoon and into the early evening hours on Saturday as well. Do not cancel the plans, especially with plenty of things going on around town for the holiday weekend as well; just have the umbrella handy just in case you get under one of these rain showers that may develop.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO