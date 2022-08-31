ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise hits 106 degrees on final day of August

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Have you heard? It's been a hot, hot summer. On the last day of August, the National Weather Service said the Boise Airport just reported a temperature of 106 degrees. It's now been 23 days of 100 degrees or warmer -- which is an all-time...
BOISE, ID
Columbia Insight

One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho's fire-prone rangelands.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Student reports child enticement on Boise Bench

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise School District says there's been a report for a possible case of child enticement near South Junior High earlier this week. The district says the incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. near Roosevelt and Cassia on the Boise Bench. "Fortunately, the student was...
BOISE, ID

