kwhi.com

MAIN STREET BOARD TO MEET ON TUESDAY

The City of Brenham Main Street Board has a lengthy agenda at their next meeting on Tuesday afternoon. In Regular Session, the Main Street Board is scheduled to hear a recommendation from the Economic Vitality Committee to approve an Economic Impact and Innovation Grant Fund Application for Top Cars. The...
BRENHAM, TX
conroetoday.com

EXCLUSIVE: Conroe City Councilwoman Marsha Porter responds to recall efforts

CONROE, TX – Recently and reported by Conroe Today, Conroe City Council in a 3-2 vote enacted the termination process for Conroe City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and Conroe CFO Steve Williams. Virgadamo was subsequently terminated after 25 years working for the city; Williams tendered his resignation before he could be terminated. A “lack of transparency, lack of communication, and a growing unhealthy culture” were cited among the reasons for the terminations.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL UPDATED ON STREET IMPROVEMENTS

Brenham City Councilmembers were given an update Thursday on various upgrades to streets around the city. Public Works Director Dane Rau said 14 street improvement projects were completed during the 2022 Fiscal Year, covering 2.15 miles of roadway at a cost of $582,451. The city street department receives $620,000 annually to perform street work in-house.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES

Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
TOMBALL, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors

A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR BRENHAM QUALITY MEAT MARKET

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) for a meat market in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Quality Meat Market, located at 509 South Market Street, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Brenham Quality Meat Market offers products such as...
BRENHAM, TX
cw39.com

Road closure near US-59 in Rosenberg could impact commute

ROSENBERG, Texas (KIAH) — Traveling around Rosenberg Friday morning and into the afternoon drivers should be prepared to see construction workers around US-59 near Highway 36. Between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install drainage improvements across the US-59/IH-69...
ROSENBERG, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY

Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
CONROE, TX
Navasota Examiner

NHS addresses dress code violations

Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.
NAVASOTA, TX

