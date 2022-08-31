Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO LOOK AT RAISING WATER & SANITATION RATES, REDUCING TAX RATE
Increases in City of Brenham water and sanitation rates, along with a potential decrease in the proposed tax rate, will be considered today (Thursday) by the Brenham City Council. The council is being presented with a 5.5 percent increase in water rates and an average increase of 13 to 15...
kwhi.com
MAIN STREET BOARD TO MEET ON TUESDAY
The City of Brenham Main Street Board has a lengthy agenda at their next meeting on Tuesday afternoon. In Regular Session, the Main Street Board is scheduled to hear a recommendation from the Economic Vitality Committee to approve an Economic Impact and Innovation Grant Fund Application for Top Cars. The...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Tell 13 Public Speakers That There Is Not Enough Time To Reconsider Voting And Budget Requests
This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with more than 30 minutes of public comments from two groups of speakers. At the end of the meeting, a commission majority decided it was too late to consider a request to return early voting for this November’s election to the memorial student center (MSC).
conroetoday.com
EXCLUSIVE: Conroe City Councilwoman Marsha Porter responds to recall efforts
CONROE, TX – Recently and reported by Conroe Today, Conroe City Council in a 3-2 vote enacted the termination process for Conroe City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and Conroe CFO Steve Williams. Virgadamo was subsequently terminated after 25 years working for the city; Williams tendered his resignation before he could be terminated. A “lack of transparency, lack of communication, and a growing unhealthy culture” were cited among the reasons for the terminations.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL UPDATED ON STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Brenham City Councilmembers were given an update Thursday on various upgrades to streets around the city. Public Works Director Dane Rau said 14 street improvement projects were completed during the 2022 Fiscal Year, covering 2.15 miles of roadway at a cost of $582,451. The city street department receives $620,000 annually to perform street work in-house.
kwhi.com
LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES
Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors
A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR BRENHAM QUALITY MEAT MARKET
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) for a meat market in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Quality Meat Market, located at 509 South Market Street, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Brenham Quality Meat Market offers products such as...
cw39.com
Road closure near US-59 in Rosenberg could impact commute
ROSENBERG, Texas (KIAH) — Traveling around Rosenberg Friday morning and into the afternoon drivers should be prepared to see construction workers around US-59 near Highway 36. Between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install drainage improvements across the US-59/IH-69...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 9-1-2022
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
KBTX.com
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Moving out of your parent’s house as a young adult is exciting and scary, it comes with new lessons and experiences. What should be a day filled with boxes and smiles turned into a nightmare for one group of Aggies. “The girls were so...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY
Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
Major drought improvement for Central Texas
Major drought improvement for Central Texas with latest drought monitor update.
5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
Navasota Examiner
NHS addresses dress code violations
Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners
The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy...
