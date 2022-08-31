Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
entrepreneursbreak.com
Unique Custom T-Shirt Printing in Philadelphia
Looking for a unique way to show your Philadelphia pride? Check out some of the custom printed shirts near you for one-of-a-kind shirts that will make you stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re looking for a classic design or something more unique, these shops have you covered. Introduction.
fox29.com
What happened to Franchesca Alvarado?
PHILADELPHIA - Franchesca Alvarado, known as Cheka, in many ways, started a brand-new chapter at age 22. She was a devoted single mom to her young daughter in Philadelphia and planning to take criminal justice classes at a local community college. She was trying to find her way after the death of her own mom, at only age nine, with the help of her two sisters: Tina, who took more of a motherly role and Frances, the closest to her in age.
fox29.com
Save Our Streets: Unsolved Cases
A devoted single mom, living in Philadelphia and in regular contact with her sisters, suddenly disappears in Atlantic City. The sisters move mountains looking for her, but 10 years later, there are few answers.
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!
Philly Burger Brawl makes a red hot return after a two-year break. Sixty restaurants will get behind the grills and face off in the city's largest food competition and festival - with proceeds helping Philly youth.
NBC Philadelphia
What Is Jollibee? And What Are Its Plans Now That Its Open in Philly?
When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Speck’s Drive-In Makes List of Best Places to Eat Fried Chicken in Philadelphia
Speck’s Drive-In in Collegeville is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area. Speck’s Drive-In, 3969 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area, according to a list published by Philadelphia Magazine. This local...
Made in America Festival organizers tackling security, public health concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is gearing up for the annual Made in America music festival. Thousands of people are expected to be in town to see some of music's biggest stars.Organizers of Made in America are tackling two fronts this Labor Day Weekend -- security and public health concerns as tens of thousands are expected to pack the Parkway. City health officials are warning everyone to avoid skin-to-skin contact because of monkeypox.Unlike the Fourth of July fireworks show, Made in America is a ticketed and totally enclosed event.It starts with a security checkpoint, where guests will get their tickets scanned...
travelexperta.com
5 Facts About Philadelphia Cheesesteak You Didn’t Know
Living in the Northeast of the US we hear a lot about Philly Cheesesteaks. Since I’m not a big meat person, I never went out of my way to order one. But how can I possibly miss out on a chance to try the ‘real deal’ when visiting Philadelphia?
philasun.com
One night only –The Jacksons perform at Parx Casino Xcite in Bensalem Sept. 10
This special production will also benefit the Universal Family of Schools to help students and scholars in underrepresented areas of Philadelphia achieve their career and academic aspirations. Music legends The Jacksons — Marlon, Tito, and Jackie, to be exact — will take over the state-of-the-art stage at the Xcite Center...
wmmr.com
Always Sunny Expert Battle: The Golden God of Paddy’s Pub Is…
What’s up, jabronis? A lot of you think that you know The Gang better than anyone else in Philadelphia. A lot of you. But we were only able to bring two contestants in studio to compete in the Battle of the Self-Proclaimed Expert of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
billypenn.com
Mastriano’s Civil War fixation; 5 years to get A/C in schools; Nigerian food truck on the Boulevard | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Doug Mastriano’s Confederacy ties go beyond that one photo. The Republican candidate for governor of Pa. is facing backlash for wearing a Confederate...
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat in East Passyunk
The next time you're near the Singing Fountain, these are the restaurants to memorize for burgers, tamales, mie komplit, and more. Whether you’re new to East Passyunk, you’ve been around the area forever or you’re stopping through for the night, getting your bearings — especially when it comes to one of the most concentrated restaurant areas in the city — takes a lot of work. This guide is here to help. Looking for a great deli? We’ve got details on where to go. A casual taco spot where you’ll be in and out with perfect carnitas in under 10 minutes? It’s here. A cozy breakfast spot for a lazy weekend morning? Of course, you have come to the right place.
penncapital-star.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PhillyBite
Popular Chicken Franchise is Expanding Into The Philadelphia Region
- Daves is a popular fast-casual restaurant with a wide menu that changes daily. And the pop-up chicken restaurant from Los Angeles is expanding into Philadelphia with plans to open eight local locations. The concept started as a parking lot pop-up and has grown into an internationally recognized brand. The company plans to open more locations in the US and Canada. While most menu items are chicken, they offer sides such as creamy Mac & Cheese and house-made kale slaw.
Philly elementary school renamed for LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez
Casarez., who died in 2014, lived nearby and attended the school named in her honor. The post Philly elementary school renamed for LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Comments / 0