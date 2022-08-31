ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
Early morning fire in Blaine leaves 1 person dead

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
15-year-old boy dies in Oak Harbor shooting

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A teenage boy died on Tuesday following a shooting in Oak Harbor. At 1:07 p.m., Oak Harbor police officers were called to a report of a vehicle that was being driven erratically. Shortly after, emergency dispatchers received a call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a collision.
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
Suspect in drive-by shooting missed court hearing, $150k bond forfeited, bench warrant issued

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Eugenio Herrera-Duenas Jr, age 20, was charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm following a shooting incident in a Bellingham park on March 11th. Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate Herrera-Duenas, while out of custody on $150,000 bond, failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on August 3rd. As a result, the bond was ordered to be forfeited and a bench warrant issued for his arrest.
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
Anacortes trail bridge burns

ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
