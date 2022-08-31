Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight stabbing on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A stabbing happened on Lake Avenue overnight. This occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday between Emerson Street and Phelps Avenue. Police say they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated. He is...
Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
Injuries for man shot near North St. in Rochester
After an investigation, officers determined that the man was shot in the area of North Street and Roycroft Drive.
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
RPD: Man arrested after threatening to blow up his own home
Officers with the Rochester Police Department confirmed that nobody else was inside the residence at the time of the standoff
Man killed in shooting near Charlotte Pier, Rochester’s 53rd homicide
Investigators believe an argument between a group of people drinking at the beach's parking lot is what led to shots being fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
Rochester police searching for missing teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
13 WHAM
Man allegedly punches employee in face during robbery at Home Depot in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Willis L. Jones of Rochester for robbery at Home Deport in the Town of Penfield. On August 30, MCSO Deputies responded to 750 Panorama Trail for the report of a robbery. Asset Protection employees stated that a man around 60...
14-year-old arrested in shooting of Rochester boy on Ringle St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday after police identified him as the suspect in a shooting on Ringle Street that injured a 15-year-old boy Tuesday. On Tuesday, August 30, officers arrived at Ringle Street and found the teenager with one gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Police: Catalytic converters stolen during Rochester Red Wing game Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles Friday during the Rochester Red Wings game. Both vehicles were parked in the area of Brown Street. There are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Arson Task Force charges woman with setting apartment on fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arson Task Force charged a woman with setting her apartment unit on North Plymouth Avenue on fire on Tuesday night. The task force, which is part of the Rochester Fire Department, said the woman was suicidal. Firefighters first arrived at the apartment complex at around 6:45 p.m. and quickly put out the fire, which was only in the kitchen. RFD said that smoke detectors helped to notify tenants about the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.
WHEC TV-10
RPD said man crashed car into home after he was shot at, arrest made
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said a man was shot at before he crashed his car into a home at the corner of Bloss Street and Backus streets on Thursday morning. Police have made an arrest for the firing of shots at the driver. Police said they...
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Pair accused of shooting at man while driving in Rochester face gun charges
Both were transported to the Monroe County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at Rochester City Court.
Parolee found guilty in Rochester murder, attempted robbery cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested after a violent attempted robbery was found guilty Thursday. According to prosecutors, Robert Colon was arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery in April, 2021, after a shooting near Joseph Avenue in Rochester. Investigators determined Colon fatally shot Roger Palermo on March 30, 2021 along First […]
rochesterfirst.com
Shots fired into occupied building near Thurston St. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road. Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found evidence of shots fired,...
Smash and grab incident causes concern for North Winton neighborhood
McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.
Comments / 2