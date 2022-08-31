ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight stabbing on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A stabbing happened on Lake Avenue overnight. This occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday between Emerson Street and Phelps Avenue. Police say they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated. He is...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#Vehicles
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

14-year-old arrested in shooting of Rochester boy on Ringle St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday after police identified him as the suspect in a shooting on Ringle Street that injured a 15-year-old boy Tuesday. On Tuesday, August 30, officers arrived at Ringle Street and found the teenager with one gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Arson Task Force charges woman with setting apartment on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arson Task Force charged a woman with setting her apartment unit on North Plymouth Avenue on fire on Tuesday night. The task force, which is part of the Rochester Fire Department, said the woman was suicidal. Firefighters first arrived at the apartment complex at around 6:45 p.m. and quickly put out the fire, which was only in the kitchen. RFD said that smoke detectors helped to notify tenants about the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Parolee found guilty in Rochester murder, attempted robbery cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested after a violent attempted robbery was found guilty Thursday. According to prosecutors, Robert Colon was arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery in April, 2021, after a shooting near Joseph Avenue in Rochester. Investigators determined Colon fatally shot Roger Palermo on March 30, 2021 along First […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shots fired into occupied building near Thurston St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road. Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found evidence of shots fired,...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy