ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber enlists home security company ADT in attempt to improve ride safety

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQKWl_0hcUR88q00 Ride safety has been a tricky subject for years. Dan Gold/Unsplash

Uber’s history is checkered with well-documented history of labor exploitation alongside its ongoing legal woes pertaining to passengers’ countless sexual assault reports . And although the company has made commendable strides in repairing its ecosystem to provide customers with safer rides, “its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences,” argues Adam Slater , founding partner of the law firm Slater Slater Schulman which is currently representing roughly 550 women in a class action lawsuit against the company.

[Related: Is taking an Uber better for the environment than driving? ]

Nonetheless, in its continuing efforts to win back customer trust, Uber has announced a partnership with security behemoth ADT as part of its safety toolkit revamp. With a new “Live Help” feature, users can now get in contact with one of ADT’s safety agents 24/7 via phone call or text for issues that may not initially require dialing 911. The ADT employee will remain in touch with the rider until they reach their destination, and can call 911 for them if the situation worsens. It’s worth noting that, for more unfortunate emergencies, Uber is also expanding its app’s capability to discreetly dial 911 to nearly 60-percent of the United States—a massive uptick from the service’s original coverage of just Minnesota, Indiana, and Los Angeles when the feature was first announced back in 2019 .

Users will also see a streamlined safety toolkit interface. Upon tapping the blue shield icon, four prominent, most-used options are subsequently displayed for riders: “Contact 911,” “Contact safety agent,” “Share trip status” and “Report safety issue.” A quick additional swipe will display additional safety options, as well.

[Related: Privacy advocates push to cancel Amazon’s ‘Ring Nation.’ ]

It’s worth noting that this isn’t ADT’s first gig economy partnership. Just last year, DoorDash announced its own company team-up, SafetyDash , which is focused more on delivery workers’ security rather than customers, given the nature of the job. The year before, they teamed up with Lyft for the rideshare company’s “Emergency Help” feature.

Still, ADT has also found itself in the spotlight for its own issues. Last year, a former employee pled guilty to using ADT feeds to illegally spy on hundreds of customers. “We apologize to the customers affected by the actions of this former employee and deeply regret this incident,” the company said in a statement at the time .

While these new features are important, the gig economy ecosystem  still has several larger issues to work through. For the conceivable future, at least, it’s probably best to keep a few key safety tips in mind whenever using a ridesharing service.

Editor’s note 8/31/22 1:25pm EST: This story has been updated to more accurately describe ADT’s past controversies.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Engadget

US police agencies have been using a low-cost surveillance tool to track people’s phones

Police and law enforcement agencies, even in small areas with fewer than 100,000 residents, have been using a low-cost phone tracking tool called Fog Reveal, according to AP and the EFF. AP has published a report detailing authorities' use of the tool since at least 2018 for various investigations, including to track murder suspects and potential participants in the January 6th Capitol riot. The tool, sold by Virginia company Fog Data Science LLC, doesn't need a warrant and can be accessed instantly. To get geofence data, authorities usually have to issue a warrant to companies like Google and Apple, and it could take weeks for them to get the information they need.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Apple Insider

A secret tool lets police conduct mass surveillance using app data

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Police from around the country have been using data culled from thousands of apps for suspect surveillance, often without search warrants.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Company#Adt#Home Security#Business Industry#Linus Business
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Learnsoft bags first external financing to expand its corporate upskilling platform

In the corporate sector, upskilling (teaching employees additional skills) and reskilling (training employees on an entirely different set of skills in preparation for a new role) are being prioritized across whole organizations, with much of the interest driven by various pandemic-fueled resignations and a desperate need to retain top talent. One recent report from the Society for Human Resource Management found that more than half of U.S. employers (52%) now provide upskilling training, while 73% offer initial skills training to help workers do their current jobs. Indeed, companies such as JPMorgan, Accenture and Verizon have launched high-profile, million- and billion-dollar programs designed to help their workers upskill.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap to Cut 20 Percent of Staff, Snap Originals Scrapped in Major Restructuring

Snap will lay off around 20 percent of its workforce on Wednesday, according to a memo from Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sent to employees. The layoffs will see more than 1,200 employees cut, with the company expecting to save about $500 million. “The scale of these changes vary from team to team, depending upon the level of prioritization and investment needed to execute against our strategic priorities,” Spiegel wrote. “The extent of this reduction should substantially reduce the risk of ever having to do this again, while balancing our desire to invest in our long term future and reaccelerate our revenue...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Digi International Selects MaxLinear PCIe Bridges and Serial Transceivers for Integration into Digi Connect Console Access Servers

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced that Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a global leader in IoT connectivity products and services, selected MaxLinear PCIe bridges and serial transceivers for the Digi Connect® IT high-performance console access servers used in data center and infrastructure markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005315/en/ Digi International Selects MaxLinear Solutions for Digi Connect Console Access Servers (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs

The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
BUSINESS
The Brownsville Herald

Power surge: Natural gas prices driving up electricity costs

Utility bills are becoming less and less fun to receive lately as the cost of electricity in particular keeps rising. It’s the case in the Rio Grande Valley, across the state of Texas and the nation, and it’s primarily due to the extremely high cost of natural gas, which most power plants in Texas and the United States rely on to generate electricity. Before the winter storm that paralyzed Texas in February 2021, the cost of gas was around $2 per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit). Today it’s more than $9 per MMBtu, the highest it’s been since 2008.
TEXAS STATE
dronedj.com

Auterion enables Remote ID compliance with drone software update

Auterion says all drones powered by its software can now become Remote ID compliant with a single software update. This is an important development because the date by which drone manufacturers need to comply with the final requirements of Remote ID established by the FAA is approaching fast. Remote ID...
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy