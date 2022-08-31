ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Manchester United Defender's Aggressive Meeting

By Seth Dooley
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6r5D_0hcUR6NO00

Lisandro Martínez's inharmonious discussion with the Ajax board has been revealed.

Lisandro Martínez joined Manchester United in July for a fee close to £60million (£49million obligation plus £8.5million in potential add-ons).

Martínez pushed Ajax to accept the transfer after they had rejected previous bids from both United and Arsenal. The defender was keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

The Argentine won Ajax's player of the year last season under ten Hag's stewardship as the club became champions of the Eredivisie.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Whilst pundits have unashamedly critiqued Martínez for his height in their discussions, the defender has shot back at his doubters by putting in fine performances at the start of his Premier League career.

He has won nine aerial duels across the opening four games - more than that of Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Martínez is set to be voted as United's fans' player of the month in what has been a successful start individually for the new signing.

It is difficult not to admire his combination of aggressive tenacity and silky on-the-ball play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZLKR_0hcUR6NO00

IMAGO / Colorsport

Mike Verweij has now added some insight into the transfer negotiations.

According to De Telegraaf , Ajax's technical director Gerry Hamstra was at loggerheads with Martínez who was keen for the transfer to sealed.

Verweij reported, 'Hamstra was told by Martinez that he is 'fucking nobody and that he is only here because of the forced departure of Marc Overmars.

'The deal was finalized a few days later.'

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Overmars
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Lisandro Martínez
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Erik ten Hag’s side win three in a row

Manchester United made it three wins in a row in the Premier League as Jadon Sancho’s first-half goal earned them victory over Leicester, who remain bottom of the table and without a win in five matches this season.Sancho showed great composure to round Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward and finish a fine Untied move on 23 minutes. Leicester responded after the break - they needed to after a flat first-half performance under Brendan Rodgers - and James Maddison went close.But United made changes late on to close it out, with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo brought on. Ronaldo, who will now stay at United as the transfer window closes, missed a couple of chances but the result moves Ten Hag’s side up to fifth in the table. Read More Jadon Sancho goal enough to beat Leicester as Man United earn third straight winTransfer news LIVE: Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur, Aubameyang and Zakaria to ChelseaEverton seal James Garner signing from Manchester United in potential £15m deal
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Chelsea#Ajax#United And Arsenal#Argentine#Eredivisie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Ten Hag has started putting his stamp on Man Utd'

Manchester United are a much calmer club after three wins steadied the ship following the opening home loss to Brighton and the 4-0 debacle at Brentford. Manager Erik ten Hag was in optimistic mood after Thursday's victory at Leicester City, which followed wins over Liverpool and Southampton. Cristiano Ronaldo's situation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea handed January boost in pursuit of £43m defensive midfielder

According to reports, Chelsea tried and failed, in a late Deadline Day offer for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Blues made a late £43m (€50m) offer for the young Mexican (ESPN) but following several high-profile departures, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony, who both joined Manchester United, Ajax were understandably eager to prevent any more departures in the same window so rejected Chelsea’s generous offer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy