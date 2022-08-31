ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech omicron-specific boosters

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQEoa_0hcUQt4B00

T he Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variant as the federal government prepares to roll out the boosters in the coming weeks.

Moderna's has been authorized as a booster for individuals 18 and older, while Pfizer-BioNTech's is for use in people 12 and older. People are eligible to receive the updated booster after at least two months have passed since they got their last booster or their primary two-dose vaccination series.

EFFECT OF OMICRON-SPECIFIC BOOSTERS 'REMAINS TO BE SEEN' VACCINE EXPERTS SAY

"The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. "As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants."

Half of the updated booster recipe targets the original strain of the virus from 2020, and the other half targets omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which now account for most COVID-19 cases circulating in the United States. The FDA said that the shots are expected to provide better protection against infection and severe disease in the face of the variant, though vaccine experts have said how much additional protection it provides is unclear.

The Biden administration has already secured agreements with Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 171 million doses of their bivalent boosters to speed up distribution in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases during the fall and winter. Vaccine manufacturers have previously said they could be ready to roll out the first doses to the public in early September.

Unlike previous vaccines, the updated boosters have not been widely tested on humans and are reliant on preclinical trials from testing on mice and previous data from earlier COVID vaccines. However, the FDA said the process was similar to how they approved yearly flu shots, assuring that the boosters meet their "rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The most commonly reported side effects from the updated boosters include pain, redness and swelling at the injection, nausea, and fever, the FDA said.

Fewer individuals in the U.S. have received each new shot offered, suggesting that the government could have a harder time convincing individuals to get the updated booster. Over 67% of the U.S. population got their first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 48% of people have received their first booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot

In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Biontech#Linus Covid#General Health
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy