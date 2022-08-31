Read full article on original website
Related
NYS Fair 2022: 5 things to see at the Indian Village, dedicated to the Haudenosaunee since 1928
What started off as small groups gathering on a mildly warm day soon turned into a full crowd at the Indian Village at the New York State Fair for Native American Day, otherwise known among the Haudenosaunee as “Ind’n Day.”. Tucked away near gate four, the village greets...
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Upstate NY wildfire grows to 270 acres; National Guard, Army added to response
A wildfire in Upstate New York has continued for nearly a week, prompting a large response from multiple local, state and federal agencies. The Times Union reports New York members of the U.S. Army and National Guard have been added to the response after a lightning strike sparked a fire Friday in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The blaze was originally estimated at 15 acres, but is now at 270 acres, the Ulster County Executive’s Office said Wednesday.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022
The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Biden administration awards $64M for lithium-based battery development in NY
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is announcing Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships. The winners were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s...
Advocates urge Hochul to pass overdose prevention policies
Albany, N.Y. — Legislators and advocates for drug reform flanked the steps of the New York Capitol Wednesday, urging executive action from Gov. Kathy Hochul to establish centers that would provide a safe place to use drugs — a plea that comes as rates of overdose deaths continue to rise across the state and nation.
Justice Department settlement details Cuomo’s misuse of grants for Chamber staff
Albany, N.Y. — The state Environmental Facilities Corp. has agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations that it repeatedly received payments from a clean water fund to pay for staffers that were working in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
Gin Blossoms bring the 90s back to the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The smartest thing the Gin Blossoms could do Friday night was open their set with a song three generations of State Fair-goers might recognize. They opened their 6 p.m. Chevy Court performance with “Follow You Down,” their 1996 song that reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was a song even teenagers in the crowd knew, probably from their parents’ CD collection. That got the large Chevy Court audience of all ages going.
Rangers help find body of missing man; hoist elderly injured hiker off Adirondack mountain
On the morning of Aug. 23, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers and police officers searched for a missing man from Monroe County. The man’s truck was discovered at the North Hemlock Boat Launch in Ontario County. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, and other law enforcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
It started as a Carvel ice cream store in 1968. Now a DeWitt landmark is closing down
DeWitt, , N.Y. — When the A La Mode Café is open, “it’s always crazy busy,” according to owner Jeanne Catalfano. Unfortunately, due to rising prices, supply-chain difficulties and, most importantly, staffing shortages, it’s become impossible for the shop in DeWitt’s Nottingham Plaza to stay open.
Watch: No one can resist the ‘Wobble’ as state troopers, NYS Fair attendees dance together
While Nelly may have had the record crowd at his New York State Fair concert on Wednesday night, a slushie stand was “Where the Party At” as state troopers and fairgoers danced the night away. The tunes were pumping outside of Moose Joose Slush Works, located outside of...
Impressive NYS Fair crowd shows 38 Special that it’s still, well, special after 48 years (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — Thousands filled Chevy Park at the New York State Fair on cool but clear Thursday evening to urge 38 Special to play their songs we’ve all been listening to for the past 40-plus years. The southern rock band that formed in 1974 heard the lively...
NYS Fair concert guide: Dropkick Murphys and a funk party (Saturday, Sept. 3)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Caesars Sportsbook Review: Is it legal and how to bet
Sports betting has been legal in New York since July 2019 when the first retail sportsbooks launched, although the online sector didn’t get up and running until much later in January 2022. Caesars were one of the first operators to launch out of the nine that were awarded licenses...
NYS Fair concert guide: 24kGoldn, Gin Blossoms and rising stars (Friday, Sept. 2)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0