Massachusetts State

Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY wildfire grows to 270 acres; National Guard, Army added to response

A wildfire in Upstate New York has continued for nearly a week, prompting a large response from multiple local, state and federal agencies. The Times Union reports New York members of the U.S. Army and National Guard have been added to the response after a lightning strike sparked a fire Friday in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The blaze was originally estimated at 15 acres, but is now at 270 acres, the Ulster County Executive’s Office said Wednesday.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider's week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022

The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Advocates urge Hochul to pass overdose prevention policies

Albany, N.Y. — Legislators and advocates for drug reform flanked the steps of the New York Capitol Wednesday, urging executive action from Gov. Kathy Hochul to establish centers that would provide a safe place to use drugs — a plea that comes as rates of overdose deaths continue to rise across the state and nation.
Syracuse.com

Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today's handpicked menu and schedule (video)

Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
Syracuse.com

Gin Blossoms bring the 90s back to the NY State Fair (photos)

Geddes, N.Y. — The smartest thing the Gin Blossoms could do Friday night was open their set with a song three generations of State Fair-goers might recognize. They opened their 6 p.m. Chevy Court performance with “Follow You Down,” their 1996 song that reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was a song even teenagers in the crowd knew, probably from their parents’ CD collection. That got the large Chevy Court audience of all ages going.
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Dropkick Murphys and a funk party (Saturday, Sept. 3)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook Review: Is it legal and how to bet

Sports betting has been legal in New York since July 2019 when the first retail sportsbooks launched, although the online sector didn’t get up and running until much later in January 2022. Caesars were one of the first operators to launch out of the nine that were awarded licenses...
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: 24kGoldn, Gin Blossoms and rising stars (Friday, Sept. 2)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

