ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire: Weekends of Minstrels and Merriment, Jousting and Juggling, Frolicking and Feasting

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G725s_0hcUQ1vY00
The jousters at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair take this competition very seriously; given the danger, they can't afford to horse around.Image via the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Attend, lords and ladies! The 2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is underway at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim, Pa.

Take a trip of fun and fantasy to a 35-acre English Village where colorfully costumed characters take visitors on an adventure of jousting knights and royal delights. Music, stunts, theater, magic, comedy and live jousting are a few of the daily revels that fill the Shire stages from Queen’s Court to the Finale Pub Sing. Feast on decadent foods from Royal Kitchens and enjoy beer, wine, cider and cocktails crafted on site.

Come experience the fantasy!

The Faire runs until Oct. 30, with weekend themes as follows:

  • Sept. 3–5, Heroes and Villains
  • Sept. 10–11, Wizarding
  • Sept. 17–18, Vikings
  • Sept. 24–25, Time Travelers
  • Oct. 1–2, Oktoberfest
  • Oct. 8–9, Shamrocks and Shenanigans
  • Oct. 15–16, 22–23, 29–30, Halloween Days and Spooky Knights

In addition to these programmed overlays, the faire unfolds with an ongoing roster of entertainment. Daily shows include jugglers, roving musicians, comical “mud buggers,” and strolling characters from Merrie Olde England. Attendees may find themselves swept into an impromptu song or story — or even overhear a whispered secret or two, especially as the denizens prepare for an onsite Royal wedding.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is ideal for adults, families — and even the clan’s resident canine (provided owners take the necessary steps in advance to register and purchase a Royal Hound ticket).

Faire admission tickets are sold online only. There are no gate sales. More specific details on tickets (including a reduced-price sunset admission), adult-beverage policies, the weekly photo contest, and other policies are online.

And if all the jolliness makes the pilgrimage home seem daunting, Discover Lancaster can guide visitors to area accommodations that will pamper guests like royalty.

Image via Discover Lancaster

Comments / 0

Related
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Shire#Queen S Court#Royal Kitchens#Time Travelers#Merrie Olde England
sanatogapost.com

Walk Among The Trees, Maybe Pick Up a Bargain

TRAPPE PA – Collegeville Borough’s 10th annual “Colossal Yard Sale” is scheduled for Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Waterworks Park on West First Ave. in Trappe. It features more than 70 sellers along tree-shaded paths, offering hundreds of unique items, antiques and collectibles, jewelry, household items, furniture, clothes, and toys.
TRAPPE, PA
cardinalnews.org

611 steam engine to roll again this fall – in Pennsylvania

The historic Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam engine owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke will be rolling again this fall — in Pennsylvania. The museum has announced a series of excursions in conjunction with the Strasburg Rail Road, the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States..
ROANOKE, VA
PhillyBite

Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
LEWISBERRY, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
LANCASTER, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Atlas Obscura

Seven Tubs at Pinchot State Forest

To the west of the Poconos nestled in Wilkes-Barre you’ll find a glacier-cut gorge with a string of waterfalls and pools. This locally kept secret boasts clear water swimming holes and natural slides. This area is named for a series of pools that were created by glacial meltwater as...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy