Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?
Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Antero Midstream's Short Interest
Antero Midstream's (NYSE:AM) short percent of float has fallen 23.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.06 million shares sold short, which is 2.4% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
AI Is Necessary But Time-Consuming Model Transition, Analyst Says While Downgrading C3.ai
Needham analyst Mike Cikos downgraded C3.ai, Inc AI to Hold from Buy and removed his last $20 price target. C3.AI announced a shift toward a Consumption model alongside its earnings. Management expects to weigh on near-term revenue before achieving escape velocity as more customers are onboarded and the usage-based flywheel takes hold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Benzinga
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022
RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Benzinga
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Benzinga
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern
Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("SMFR" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Sema4 stock or options and would like to...
Lululemon Investors Stretch Out After Q2 Beat: 'Firing On All Cylinders'
“Nice lift, but I am not going to chase in the current market environment," said "PreMarket Prep" co-host Dennis Dick. “This company seems to be firing on all cylinders and expects it to continue.”. While the rally in some of the reopening stocks has fizzled out, the back to the...
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
For the full year, Seagate paid cash dividends of $610M and used $1.8B to repurchase 20 million ordinary shares. HP utilized $1B during the quarter to repurchase approximately 27.4 million shares of common stock. As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among...
Benzinga
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Honeywell Intl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Honeywell Intl HON has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.88%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion. Buying $1000 In HON: If an investor had bought $1000 of HON stock 15 years...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
76K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0