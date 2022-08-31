Read full article on original website
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
WNYT
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
WNYT
Saratoga Springs home of late philanthropist up for sale
Just weeks after the death of Ronald Riggi, the Saratoga Springs home of the late philanthropist and businessman and his wife, Michele, is up for sale. It’s known as Palazzo Riggi. The home is complete with six bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms. The 1.3 acre estate was...
Hungry? Troy restaurant week returns
Troy restaurant week returns! Now's the time to try out that place you've walked by or seen and haven't tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning September 12 through September 18.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
biteofthebest.com
Gracie’s Luncheonette, Leeds, Hudson Valley, NY
Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds, New York, is worth going out of your way for. They make nearly everything on the menu from scratch and source locally. Owners Allyson Merritt and Andrew Spielberg went to the Culinary Institute of America, where they met. My friends who frequent the place knew...
Labor Day Special: Get $5 Off Tickets For Troy On Tap
Next weekend we will celebrate the arrival of fall at Troy On Tap at River Street Field and we have an awesome ticket special for Labor Day Weekend!. As we wrap up another amazing Capital Region summer this weekend, it is time to start laying out plans for autumn fun. Like apple picking, cider donuts, and of course great craft beers, ciders, and seltzers!
theupstater.com
Months later, community changes its tune on hotel project
COXSACKIE — Five months after construction on a major downtown Coxsackie project was halted, the community has changed its tune. Work on the Newbury Hotel and the adjacent The Wire event center on South River Street was ordered stopped by the village March 27 due to an expired building permit and components of the project that were not in compliance with village code and the approved site plan.
WNYT
Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow
Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
Enter To Win Tix For VIP Beer Sampling At Troy On Tap
The harvest season is here, which means it is time to say cheers with your favorite fall craft brews and more. The end of summer is bittersweet. While we hate to see the end of summer vacations and the sun setting earlier, we love the crisp and comfortable fall temps and all the activities the season brings. Plus, nothing beats our favorite seasonal craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and more.
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season
SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Troy PD: Person hit by car near Jefferson Street
Troy Police officials said Thursday night that someone was hit by a car, near the intersection of 4th Street and Jefferson Street.
Thrillist
These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.
DOT: Watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.
Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend
Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
glensfallschronicle.com
Our September 1 front page
42nd Anniversary Issue! Glens Falls DRI murals take shape. Moreau Biochar approved, with restrictions. Queensbury drug dealer tell-all. Shark scholar, Lake George. 667 voters will decide Lake George Village’s fate; how it works. Father Scott leads team reset at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus school. Glens Falls’ 1st Monarch Festival Sept. 16 in Crandall Park. Chuck Barton is IDA’s first CEO. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WRGB
Canoer drowns near Brown's Beach in Saratoga Lake
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Sheriff's are on the scene at Brown's Beach for a drowning. Sheriff's received a call around 9:24 a.m. of a subject in his canoe at Brown's Beach yelling for help. Nearby boaters tried to get out and help him but the man went...
