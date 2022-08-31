ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

BAD CLAMS

Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because of...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

HUNTING SEASON!!!!

Maine's deer hunting starts on September 10th this year with Bludgeoning Season. It's a fun new method of hunting where psychopaths can really experience committing a gruesome murder without being officially charged with murder. Not for you? Tazering Season starts on September 15th. Does the thought of 1,000's of minimally-trained...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Southport, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Lifestyle
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Restaurants
boothbayregister.com

Neighbors talking to neighbors

Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta funnels frivolity for fall

The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming! Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia, Oct. 7-9! Enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved Pumpkin Parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Pub#Oceanfront#Lawns#Food Drink#Newagen Seaside Inn
boothbayregister.com

BRES hosts Set for Success for first time

The annual Boothbay region Set for Success was held for the first time at Boothbay Region Elementary School Sept. 1. The event was held back-to-back with the school’s open house where students and their families could meet with their teachers for the upcoming year. Community members Sue Burge and...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Five Tuscan Artists’ at Gold/Smith Gallery

The galleristi / owners of Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine have been spending winter’s in the Tuscany Region of Italy for 31 years. In that very creative time John paints and Karen paints clothing with paints stolen from John’s studio. They have met and represented some truly incredible artists from Tuscany, Italy. They even have swapped their home near Lucca with Boothbay residents here so they’d have places here to use for visiting Italian artist that were exhibiting at their gallery during the summer season.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

America’s only glass eel farmer to speak

The Camden Conference, in partnership with the Camden Public Library, presents Sara Rademaker, founder of American Unagi, LLC on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The global eel business can be notoriously dark and corrupt, and one of Rademaker's goals in founding the company was to provide transparency in the sourcing and raising of glass eels, or elvers, to locally produce the highest quality fish for the billion-dollar eel market. Until the founding of American Unagi, in 2014, Maine's elver fishery had been supplying only overseas aquaculture players and their supply chains. Rademaker has changed the narrative by establishing a domestic aquaculture industry for eels to be raised here on the Maine coast and creating transparency in the supply chain.
CAMDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
earnthenecklace.com

Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?

Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

What's old is new at Maine's iconic Top of the East

PORTLAND, Maine — For this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley takes a trip back in time to the newly transformed Top of the East. The iconic restaurant at the top of the former Eastland Hotel, now the Westin, in downtown Portland, has million-dollar views. The swanky cocktail lounge has been reimagined and designed to reflect the early days of the cocktail boom.
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Calling all Maine vacation rental industry members!

Everyone involved in vacation rentals in Maine is invited to attend the 5th VRPOMe (Vacation Rental Professionals of Maine, Inc) Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport Wednesday, Oct. 12. “Our industry is facing multiple issues that will determine how we are allowed to do business in Maine,” said...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Prominent arborist Bob Stanley to share tips on proper pruning of trees

The Boothbay Region Garden Club (https://www.boothbayregiongardenclub.org/) is pleased to announce that prominent local arborist Bob Stanley will be the featured speaker at its next meeting to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church (32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor). Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.
BOOTHBAY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook

Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
WESTBROOK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Conservancy State of Damariscotta Lake event draws a large audience

Nearly 150 people gathered at Jewell Lodge on the Wavus Camp grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to hear a report on the health of Damariscotta Lake. Midcoast Conservancy staff, including Damariscotta Lake Manager Patricia Nease and Director of Water and Communications Tim Trumbauer, shared a 30-minute presentation on the trends, threats and successes related to the lake. Host Kieve Wavus Education provided a bucolic setting and Instagram-worthy appetizers!
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
themainemag.com

The Gastropub Reviving Maine’s Capital City

In 2019, inspired in part by the city-led revitalization efforts of Water Street in downtown Augusta, longtime bartender Shawn McLaughlin and chef Matt Margolskee decided it was the right time to open a restaurant together. The two friends had met years prior in the midcoast when McLaughlin was managing the Cellardoor Winery tasting room and Margolskee was cooking at farm-to-table pioneer Primo, and they envisioned a neighborhood pub with a variety of handmade ramens and a strong cocktail program. Between the city’s burgeoning restaurant scene and resurging interest in the state’s capital city, it seemed like it was Augusta’s moment.
AUGUSTA, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Sebago Brewing Company Brewpub Renovated

The Sebago Brewing Company’s Gorham Brewpub, located at 29 Elm Street is now refreshed and open after a renovation. The renovations, which began earlier this year at the end of March, include an expanded kitchen, new bathrooms, and a bigger bar area. You can still enjoy a meal and a beer in their outdoor seating area, now under their custom-built awning.
GORHAM, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy