boothbayregister.com
BAD CLAMS
Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because of...
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Hurry and Try These Route 1 Clam Stand Maine Favorites Before Summer Ends
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
boothbayregister.com
HUNTING SEASON!!!!
Maine's deer hunting starts on September 10th this year with Bludgeoning Season. It's a fun new method of hunting where psychopaths can really experience committing a gruesome murder without being officially charged with murder. Not for you? Tazering Season starts on September 15th. Does the thought of 1,000's of minimally-trained...
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
boothbayregister.com
Neighbors talking to neighbors
Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
boothbayregister.com
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta funnels frivolity for fall
The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming! Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia, Oct. 7-9! Enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved Pumpkin Parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm!
wabi.tv
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
boothbayregister.com
BRES hosts Set for Success for first time
The annual Boothbay region Set for Success was held for the first time at Boothbay Region Elementary School Sept. 1. The event was held back-to-back with the school’s open house where students and their families could meet with their teachers for the upcoming year. Community members Sue Burge and...
boothbayregister.com
‘Five Tuscan Artists’ at Gold/Smith Gallery
The galleristi / owners of Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine have been spending winter’s in the Tuscany Region of Italy for 31 years. In that very creative time John paints and Karen paints clothing with paints stolen from John’s studio. They have met and represented some truly incredible artists from Tuscany, Italy. They even have swapped their home near Lucca with Boothbay residents here so they’d have places here to use for visiting Italian artist that were exhibiting at their gallery during the summer season.
boothbayregister.com
America’s only glass eel farmer to speak
The Camden Conference, in partnership with the Camden Public Library, presents Sara Rademaker, founder of American Unagi, LLC on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The global eel business can be notoriously dark and corrupt, and one of Rademaker's goals in founding the company was to provide transparency in the sourcing and raising of glass eels, or elvers, to locally produce the highest quality fish for the billion-dollar eel market. Until the founding of American Unagi, in 2014, Maine's elver fishery had been supplying only overseas aquaculture players and their supply chains. Rademaker has changed the narrative by establishing a domestic aquaculture industry for eels to be raised here on the Maine coast and creating transparency in the supply chain.
Remember These 20 Wonderful Maine Dining Experiences From the 1980s and 1990s?
One of my favorite things to do is enjoy a nice night out at a restaurant. I love experiencing the creativity, consistency, and service a restaurant offers its guests. It's truly more than a meal. It's an experience. As much fun as it is to dine out as an adult,...
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
WMTW
What's old is new at Maine's iconic Top of the East
PORTLAND, Maine — For this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley takes a trip back in time to the newly transformed Top of the East. The iconic restaurant at the top of the former Eastland Hotel, now the Westin, in downtown Portland, has million-dollar views. The swanky cocktail lounge has been reimagined and designed to reflect the early days of the cocktail boom.
boothbayregister.com
Calling all Maine vacation rental industry members!
Everyone involved in vacation rentals in Maine is invited to attend the 5th VRPOMe (Vacation Rental Professionals of Maine, Inc) Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport Wednesday, Oct. 12. “Our industry is facing multiple issues that will determine how we are allowed to do business in Maine,” said...
boothbayregister.com
Prominent arborist Bob Stanley to share tips on proper pruning of trees
The Boothbay Region Garden Club (https://www.boothbayregiongardenclub.org/) is pleased to announce that prominent local arborist Bob Stanley will be the featured speaker at its next meeting to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church (32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor). Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.
mainebiz.biz
Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook
Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy State of Damariscotta Lake event draws a large audience
Nearly 150 people gathered at Jewell Lodge on the Wavus Camp grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to hear a report on the health of Damariscotta Lake. Midcoast Conservancy staff, including Damariscotta Lake Manager Patricia Nease and Director of Water and Communications Tim Trumbauer, shared a 30-minute presentation on the trends, threats and successes related to the lake. Host Kieve Wavus Education provided a bucolic setting and Instagram-worthy appetizers!
themainemag.com
The Gastropub Reviving Maine’s Capital City
In 2019, inspired in part by the city-led revitalization efforts of Water Street in downtown Augusta, longtime bartender Shawn McLaughlin and chef Matt Margolskee decided it was the right time to open a restaurant together. The two friends had met years prior in the midcoast when McLaughlin was managing the Cellardoor Winery tasting room and Margolskee was cooking at farm-to-table pioneer Primo, and they envisioned a neighborhood pub with a variety of handmade ramens and a strong cocktail program. Between the city’s burgeoning restaurant scene and resurging interest in the state’s capital city, it seemed like it was Augusta’s moment.
gorhamtimes.com
Sebago Brewing Company Brewpub Renovated
The Sebago Brewing Company’s Gorham Brewpub, located at 29 Elm Street is now refreshed and open after a renovation. The renovations, which began earlier this year at the end of March, include an expanded kitchen, new bathrooms, and a bigger bar area. You can still enjoy a meal and a beer in their outdoor seating area, now under their custom-built awning.
