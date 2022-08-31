MORGANTOWN — On Sept. 8, all 55 West Virginia counties are joining together to host the largest day of free naloxone (Narcan) distribution in the state. In its third year, Save a Life Day will include every county for the first time, and Mon Health System hospitals are participating. A statewide map of over 150 events can be found at savealifewv.org.

