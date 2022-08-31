Read full article on original website
Regulations change for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON. — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission has approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
WV DOT wins in transportation competition
WASHINGTON—Seven state department of transportation projects in Arkansas (along with Missouri), Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia won regional awards in the 2022 America’s Transportation Awards competition. In the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials region, nine states nominated 22 projects in the...
Caregivers looking for emotional and behavioral health programs for youth can receive info through new DHHR virtual initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new virtual state initiative rolled out late last month to provide parents and caregivers information on available mental and behavioral health services for youth in West Virginia. The Resource Rundown is a service developed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources’...
Free Narcan will be given out on Save a Life Day
MORGANTOWN — On Sept. 8, all 55 West Virginia counties are joining together to host the largest day of free naloxone (Narcan) distribution in the state. In its third year, Save a Life Day will include every county for the first time, and Mon Health System hospitals are participating. A statewide map of over 150 events can be found at savealifewv.org.
Black bear study may call you
BECKLEY — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive Management, a research firm contracted by the WVDNR...
WVa House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates said Friday he plans to contact members next week to call them back Sept. 12 for a special session likely to discuss an ongoing abortion bill. The call drew a terse response from the state Senate president,...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
