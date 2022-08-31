Read full article on original website
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
Syracuse’s ‘Voice of Safety’ shamed (and saved) jaywalkers on dangerous city streets during WWII
Downtown Syracuse had a unique sound during World War II, an “eerie voice” would often boom out, seemingly out of nowhere. “Wait until the light changes, please. You’ll be a lot safer, and it will prevent another accident.”. “Watch your step, lady. You’re crossing against the light!”...
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022
The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
Bregman: Moving forward, Vera House and its frontline workers need CNY’s support (Your Letters)
I write to every community member and partner who cares for Vera House, an organization I love and served for 32 years. When serving survivors of domestic and partner violence, we talk a lot about intention vs. impact. For those who experience harmful impact, intentions don’t matter. I understand my original intentions in hiring Marcus Jackson do not matter.
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Vera House’s crisis: A bad hire puts a community institution on the defensive
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vera House is where Meaghan Greeley found healing as an abuse survivor. It is where she found guidance and inspiration for her career as a counselor.
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Onondaga County surplus sits at $135M, McMahon teases largest tax cut in the last decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Prior to last year, Onondaga County would normally have a rainy-day balance of around $70 million dollars. “It's been 10% of general fund revenue right and so the $70-million is on the low end of that," said County Executive Ryan McMahon. But thanks to the pandemic,...
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten
Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Labor Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Monday? Banks, stores, post office, mail delivery, more
When is Labor Day? What’s open on Labor Day? What’s closed on Labor Day?. Labor Day is always observed on the first Monday in September. We’ve put together a list of what’s open and closed for Labor Day 2022, which is Monday, Sept. 5. (In Syracuse, it’s also the last day of the New York State Fair.)
Company news: VIP Structures makes new hire and rehire announcements
VIP Structures recently expanded and announced 14 hires. Aaron Devereaux has joined the company’s construction division as construction project manager. He has 7 years of experience as an assistant project manager and estimator and previous work with clients such as Colgate University, Byrne Dairy, and Turning Stone Resort and Casino. He received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from SUNY ESF magna cum laude and his associate’s degree in architectural studies and design from SUNY Morrisville. He is a resident of Camillus.
Who Drinks Their Beer Warm?! Everyone At This Utica Beer Fest Does
For most Americans, the idea of drinking a warm beer isn't too appetizing. But in Europe, it's actually quite common-- it's called "cask ale," and it's meant to be drunk that way. Utica's Woodland Farm Brewery is looking to bring a little bit of that European flair to Central New...
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
