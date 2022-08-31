ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special's Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday's performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up In You," "Rockin' Into the Night" and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022

The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrvo.org

McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Bregman: Moving forward, Vera House and its frontline workers need CNY’s support (Your Letters)

I write to every community member and partner who cares for Vera House, an organization I love and served for 32 years. When serving survivors of domestic and partner violence, we talk a lot about intention vs. impact. For those who experience harmful impact, intentions don’t matter. I understand my original intentions in hiring Marcus Jackson do not matter.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: VIP Structures makes new hire and rehire announcements

VIP Structures recently expanded and announced 14 hires. Aaron Devereaux has joined the company’s construction division as construction project manager. He has 7 years of experience as an assistant project manager and estimator and previous work with clients such as Colgate University, Byrne Dairy, and Turning Stone Resort and Casino. He received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from SUNY ESF magna cum laude and his associate’s degree in architectural studies and design from SUNY Morrisville. He is a resident of Camillus.
CAMILLUS, NY
