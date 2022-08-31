ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Bee

'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd

Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
PORTLAND, OR
#Lewis Clark College#Palatine Hill#Accident#Portland Fire Rescue
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Fire Department units battle early morning house fire

Fire was discovered burning in lumber that was stacked against the rear of the house. Three residents were displaced by a house fire early Thursday morning in Vancouver. At 2:08 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1), the Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 12207 NE 83rd St. in Vancouver. Occupants had discovered the fire and called 9-1-1. Four engines and one ladder truck were dispatched to the address.
VANCOUVER, WA

