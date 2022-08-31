Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd
Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
Overloaded power strip starts Hillsboro house fire
A one-story house in SE Hillsboro went up in flames Saturday morning.
Police identify 26-year-old mother killed by street racer in SE Portland
Officials have publicly identified the woman who was hit and killed last Saturday by what police said was an “out of control” street racer. Police called the victim “an innocent bystander walking in the area.”. Ashlee Diane McGill, 26, was struck by a vehicle at around 5:30...
Family of Estacada couple killed in Mt. Hood National Forest awaits arrest in case
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day she graduated high school in June 2019, Hayle Merchant posed for a picture next to her mom. Hayle did not know it at the time, but it would be the second to last time she would see her parents. "I just miss them...
Video captures bullets flying, people running for cover on busy Old Town street in fatal summer shootout
More than 20 bullets flew in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district in July when a bouncer from Mary’s Club and a young man walking across the street got into a scuffle, pulled guns and fired at each other at close range, investigative records indicate. A surveillance video from...
No injuries reported after shots fired outside Wood Village Fred Meyer
Police are responding to a possible shooting unfolding in Wood Village.
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
Crews prevent field fire from reaching home in Washington County
A growing field fire is threatening to reach a home in Washington County, officials say.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
‘Don’t do this’: Mt. Tabor hit by suspected arsonists multiple times
A string of fires in a popular Portland park has neighbors and visitors on edge as investigators look to find those responsible.
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
Reward offered for suspects in street racing homicide investigation
Officials are seeking help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at an illegal street racing event in Portland that injured several people and left Cameron Taylor dead.
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Fire Department units battle early morning house fire
Fire was discovered burning in lumber that was stacked against the rear of the house. Three residents were displaced by a house fire early Thursday morning in Vancouver. At 2:08 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1), the Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 12207 NE 83rd St. in Vancouver. Occupants had discovered the fire and called 9-1-1. Four engines and one ladder truck were dispatched to the address.
'It's deeply upsetting': Vandals break into SW Portland church, cause extensive damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Southwest Portland arrived to find their building had been broken into and vandalized. "It's deeply upsetting," said Pastor Sarah Sanderson-Doughty. "There's a sense of insecurity and fear because this is a safe space that has been breached."
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
