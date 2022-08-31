ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Major renovations at the Aquatic and Fitness Center

By Chelsea Lovell
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScfXF_0hcUOCuW00

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center has some major renovations in the works.

If you haven’t been there recently, there are a lot of changes, and those changes will continue. Walls were taken down, the fitness room has an open floor plan, a conference room for parties is being built and the list goes on!

Councilman Carl Szarek (Town of Tonawanda) says the idea is for it to really be a great place for families. The pool has a new filter system. If a parent were to throw a pool party for their child there, the kids could also use the conference room as an event space to eat and play, while parents can keep an eye out all while getting a workout in. The conference room will be all glass and extended to the wall closest to the pool.

Renovations won’t just be inside. The outside is being re-designed and going to include a stage for performances. Szarek says for years many people have driven past the aquatic and fitness center without knowing it was there or even what it was. The new design will change that!

Although the renovations are far from over, Councilman Szarek and Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Mark Campanella are excited to welcome members back to the facility on Tuesday, September 6! They say they can’t wait for the community to see all the changes made so far and continue to see the progress being made daily!

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from Queens who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Outer Harbor cancels Jimmie Allen concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night was supposed to be a chance for Western New Yorkers to see country artist Jimmie Allen. The show is now canceled and a Facebook post says everyone will be refunded. "We had a lot of marketing and advertising, but ultimately we weren't happy with...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonawanda, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Tonawanda, NY
Lifestyle
City
Tonawanda, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Scajaquada Creek clean up to take place in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers will spend the month of September cleaning the Scajaquada Creek. The group is trying to promote the restoration of the waterway. With 100 volunteers helping in the clean up process, organizers say its important to focus on clean up efforts now before more garbage and microplastics end […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Room#Parks And Recreation
News 4 Buffalo

Urban Christian Ministries holds yard sale giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With inflation soaring, everyone can use a little help these days. Buffalo’s Urban Christian Ministries held their annual yard sale giveaway Wednesday. Many people turned out to the annual event today on Jefferson Avenue. The group was giving away food, clothing, appliances, furniture, and even televisions. It’s something the group has […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Dining in the Dark” returns September 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year Visually Impaired Advancement hosts a one-of-a-kind event that supports their services called “Dining in the Dark.” Ray Zylinski, VIA’s vision education specialist joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the event. View the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York

A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Streets top of mind in Village of Lewiston

Trustees in the Village of Lewiston will vote Tuesday, Sept. 6, on lowering the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph. If adopted, the change in law would be effective throughout the municipality – and not just on Center Street. A public hearing will begin at 6 p.m....
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy