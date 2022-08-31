Major renovations at the Aquatic and Fitness Center

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center has some major renovations in the works.

If you haven’t been there recently, there are a lot of changes, and those changes will continue. Walls were taken down, the fitness room has an open floor plan, a conference room for parties is being built and the list goes on!

Councilman Carl Szarek (Town of Tonawanda) says the idea is for it to really be a great place for families. The pool has a new filter system. If a parent were to throw a pool party for their child there, the kids could also use the conference room as an event space to eat and play, while parents can keep an eye out all while getting a workout in. The conference room will be all glass and extended to the wall closest to the pool.

Renovations won’t just be inside. The outside is being re-designed and going to include a stage for performances. Szarek says for years many people have driven past the aquatic and fitness center without knowing it was there or even what it was. The new design will change that!

Although the renovations are far from over, Councilman Szarek and Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Mark Campanella are excited to welcome members back to the facility on Tuesday, September 6! They say they can’t wait for the community to see all the changes made so far and continue to see the progress being made daily!

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from Queens who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .