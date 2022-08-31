ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County

By Deborah Childress
 3 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County.

The suit was filed on August 28, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, on March 9, 2020 Plaintiff Lonnie McClain assigned Linco of Tampa doing business as AAMCO Transmissions Total Care Care to repair his automobile’s transmission. The Aamco shop is located at 11612 North Florida Avenue.

When McClain drove his car home after the repairs were completed, transmission fluid allegedly began to leak indicating a faulty repair.

McClain returned a second time to fix the transmission fluid leakage, only to have the automobile allegedly leak fluid at McClain’s house a second time.

According to the lawsuit, McClain returned the vehicle for a proper repair a third time with the same leakage purported to occur at his home.

The lawsuit states “The Defendant, Linco’s, negligent failure to properly repair the vehicle caused the Plaintiff Lonnie McClain, to slip and fall in the leaking transmission fluid, at his home, and suffer injuries.”

The Free Press contacted the AAMCO Transmission repair shop.

The new ownership, as of August 5, is not aware of this case. A fellow AAMCO Transmission business owner, Chris Sullivan, who was welcoming the new owner, attempted to find records on the incidents. Sullivan said, “There is no Lonnie. No McClains. No record of him being in this shop ever.”

McClain’s attorney, Patrick Brannon of Winters and Yonker in Tampa refused to comment on the case.

McClain alleges he lost his capacity to work and earn money in addition to experiencing pain and suffering, and that the slip and fall injury aggravated pre-existing conditions. He is demanding compensation and damages of over $30,000.

