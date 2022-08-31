Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan makes statement with Week 1 win over rivaled Lawrence
FAIRFIELD – Skowhegan claimed a Week 1 win on Friday night downing Lawrence 41-21. The River Hawks controlled the game from the very first play when Adam Savage intercepted Michael Hamlin, eventually setting up a rushing touchdown of his own to make it an early 6-0 lead. They would add another on a jet-sweep touchdown run from Tyler Annis later in the half.
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
penbaypilot.com
Oceanside golf swings past Lincoln Academy
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted, and defeated, Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 1. Oceanside 188, Lincoln Academy 191 (OS wins 5.5 to 3.5) Noah Mclellan (O) 40 L 3+1 Kellan Adickes (LA) 36. Bryson Mattox (O) 50 Even Sebastian Chesebro...
$2,000 Reward Offered For Info About Break-In At Maine Racetrack
Police, and the owners of the business, are looking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for a break in at the Oxford Plains Speedway racetrack. According to WGME, the office at the well known racetrack was broken into on Monday. Representatives for the racetrack say that, while nothing appears to have been taken, the office space was trashed.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
penbaypilot.com
Bruce D. Kelwick, obituary
VINALHAVEN — Bruce D. Kelwick, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Coastal Manor in Falmouth. Born May 25, 1933 on Vinalhaven, he was the son of Kristen and Hildur (Thulin) Kelwick. Graduating from Vinalhaven High School in 1952, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1952.
mainebiz.biz
Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook
Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
penbaypilot.com
Timothy Simmons, obituary
WALDOBORO — Timothy Simmons, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Waldoboro on August 30, 2022. Tim was born November 15, 1963, to Ralph and Phyllis (Reed) Simmons. Tim grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. Tim was a carpenter and had his own business, Tim’s Handy...
penbaypilot.com
Travis D. Havener, obituary
ROCKLAND — Travis D. Havener, 32, died unexpectedly, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. Born in Rockport, January 31, 1990, he was the son of Brandi Billings and Wayne Havener. Travis was educated locally, and while in middle school was a gifted athlete, and especially excelled on the basketball court. Travis was always drawn to the water. He loved being on the ocean and started working as a stern man a young boy.
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Windjammer Festival celebrates nautical history with music, 5K and lobster crate races, fireworks, pancakes, and boats of all sizes
Plot a course for Camden this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3, when the harbor will fill with the sails and masts of a dozen windjammers and schooners. Friday, Sept. 2, brings the launch of Camden’s 27th annual maritime celebration, the Camden Windjammer Festival, which features the largest gathering of windjammers in the northeast. The festival offers two days of family-friendly events, spirited competition and nautical exhibits, a combination that one can only experience on Labor Day Weekend in Camden.
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
penbaypilot.com
UMaine Hutchinson Center announces funding for professional development trainings from the Harold Alfond Center for Workforce Development
Belfast, Maine — Through a new partnership with the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, funding for professional development programs taken at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center is available, up to $1,200 per worker through December 2022, with additional funding in subsequent years. Visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine/edu to learn more.
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: House District 41 candidate Victoria Doudera
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
penbaypilot.com
Carolyn L. Knight, obituary
CAMDEN — Carolyn Lena Graves-Knight passed away unexpectedly at home on August 25, 2022. Born in Rockland, January 3, 1951, she was the daughter of George C. Graves, Sr. and Clarista “Callie” Payson Graves. She grew up in the Midcoast area and attended local schools graduating from Camden-Rockport High School in 1969. She was on the cheerleading squad in high school and was named 1969 Sea-Goddess of the Rockland Lobster Festival. She later studied cosmetology and went on to be a successful hairdresser in Rockland for many years.
wabi.tv
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
