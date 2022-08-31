Read full article on original website
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does.
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market's demand for Wolfspeed's power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future.
4 of the Best Costco Deals for September 2022
Don't miss these bargains. Costco's latest coupon book offers hundreds of great deals in addition to their low prices. Currently you can save on dozens of P&G products and earn a free $25 Costco Shop Card. Apple products rarely go on sale, but Costco is offering deals on Apple products...
Worried About a Recession? 6 Things to Do Today
An upcoming recession does not mean the sky is falling.
3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever
Visa features a strong franchise and an enduring brand name. P&G is a consumer goods behemoth that has raised its dividend payouts for 66 consecutive years. Nike is one of the most innovative and digitally-savvy sports footwear and apparel companies in the world.
Looking for the Market's Best Buy? This Stock Could Be It
Best Buy reduced guidance, and the stock appears to have bottomed out. Best Buy is differentiating itself from online retailers through its Totaltech program and customer support. Shares of Best Buy are attractively valued at about eight times earnings and sport a dividend yield of 4.7%.
Why Express Stock Plunged This Week
Worsening economic conditions are denting the company's sales and profits. Express was forced to rein in investors' expectations for the second half of the year.
Snowflake's Business Is Booming, But Is Its Stock Too Expensive?
Snowflake blew its own expectations out of the water in Q2.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
Apple stock has gained impressively since its stock split two years ago, and it could fly higher in the long run. Nvidia is not in great shape right now, but investors shouldn't forget the massive catalysts it is sitting on.
3 "Keep It Simple" Stocks to Buy Today
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he'll earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Axon Enterprise signs long-term contracts, giving it high revenue and cost visibility. Planet Fitness is stronger than ever and ready to get the business back to growth. Crocs could see free cash flow surge over the next decade, making the shares a bargain.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR)
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Info. Broadridge provides proxy communications, equity and fixed-income...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing.
Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?
He added more shares to Berkshire's stock portfolio in Q1 and Q2 2022.
Is This 7.7% Yield Too Good to Be True?
Medical Properties is a healthcare REIT that is coming off a strong quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio appears to be sustainable. Yet, investors remain bearish amid rising interest rates and what it could mean for business.
Better Buy: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF or First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF?
The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is in positive territory year to date, and has posted average annual returns of 15.9% over the past 10 years. The First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF is down so far in 2022, but has posted average annual returns of 22.6% over the past 10 years.
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week
The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD's strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall.
Why Shares of Plug Power Soared 31% in August
Investors believe the Inflation Reduction Act will benefit Plug Power. The company signed a new hydrogen supply deal with Amazon. Numerous analysts raised their price targets on Plug Power's stock.
