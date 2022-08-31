ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Rachel Denney

Collin County 2022 Property Tax Rates Are Out — File a General Homestead Exemption to Reduce Your Bill in the Future

Collin County homeowner starting their general residence homestead exemption applicationPhoto by Christine Hume. Collin County will soon be releasing property tax bills to property owners across the county. You can calculate your anticipated taxes by reviewing Collin County's 2022 tax rates. Your total property tax rate will likely include:
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
PLANO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
FRISCO, TX
therockwalltimes

City of Rowlett announces extended office, facility hours

ROWLETT, TEXAS— Operating hours at City of Rowlett offices and some facilities will extend beginning September 29, 2022. As a service organization, adapting to the needs of our customers is paramount. The longer hours will enhance in-person service opportunities for residents who may experience challenges with the traditional 5:00 p.m. closing time. This strategic shift also provides the City a competitive edge to recruit and retain the best and brightest employees in a highly competitive job market.
ROWLETT, TX
Business
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

McNeill’s Appliance closing its doors Saturday

McNeill’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, is closing its doors permanently on Saturday. The family business announced earlier this summer that it would be closing because the owners were retiring and their children all had careers of their own, and they hadn’t found anyone else they wanted to take over the business. After that announcement, several potential buyers emerged, so McNeill’s postponed the planned closure.
DENTON, TX
mckinneyonline.com

District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future

District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
MCKINNEY, TX
inForney.com

Kaufman EDC announces new downtown matching grant program

KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the creation of a new incentive program aimed at attracting new destination businesses to the historic downtown square. The Downtown Destination Matching Grant program aims to attract new destination-oriented businesses to the square that will enhance...
KAUFMAN, TX
countylinemagazine.com

First Monday Trade Days

For more than 150 years, shoppers from across Northeast Texas and beyond have been coming to the Original First Monday Trade Days in Canton. In the early days, they travelled to Canton to trade horses, livestock, dogs, tools and farm equipment, and to sell homemade items and produce. More than a century later, antiques and collectibles, furniture and home decor, arts and crafts, jewelry and vintage clothing are among the more sought-after items.
CANTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Circle K Gas Station In Canton, TX Offering Gas Discount TODAY ONLY!

While gas prices have been going down recently, they are still above average for a lot of us. I have to say this though, gas companies have experienced RECORD profits based off our seemingly endless consumption and staunch refusal to move off fossil fuels so you would think they would want to help out folks more since they've gotten so RICH.
CANTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
MANSFIELD, TX
Local Profile

The PGA’s North Texas Office Is Named

Choosing a name is a big decision. Most parents agonize over it for weeks or months, and Frisco’s baby isn’t any different. The Northern Texas PGA office at PGA Frisco has officially been named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. Local Profile recently reported...
FRISCO, TX

