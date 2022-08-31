ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some North Texans Part of Federal Lawsuit to Stop Insurance Mandate for HIV Preventative Drugs

There is concern a federal lawsuit filed in Fort Worth could block preventative drugs known as PrEP from insurance coverage. "We really should be approaching public health from a collective perspective and realizing that the good health of one is the good health of all," said Januari Fox, director of policy, advocacy and community engagement at Prism Health North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX

