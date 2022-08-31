Just before lunch on Friday, crews installing Access Underground Services on behalf of Vyve Broadband in downtown Franklin penetrated a waterline serving downtown businesses causing a massive rupture. The primary contractor on the fiber installation project is Ervin Cable Construction Company and the subcontractor is Axis Underground. Water supply to businesses was immediately cut off in an attempt to control the leak which resulted in the loss of 200,000 gallons of water.

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO