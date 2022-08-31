Read full article on original website
Smoky Mountain News
Western counties receive ‘GREAT’ news on broadband
The latest round of state grants for broadband infrastructure have landed, and represent a big win for six Western North Carolina counties that have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. “The broadband money is being distributed to providers currently and more money is available,” said Sen....
my40.tv
Canton strikes deal to purchase buildings for new town hall, police department locations
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton has struck a deal to buy buildings outside the flood plain to move its town hall and police station. Last year's flooding event caused major damage to the current buildings, as well as the fire department. Now, the town is planning...
my40.tv
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood Regional Medical Center CEO to step down
Haywood County Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Caples has informed hospital staff that he is stepping down. According a statement from HRMC, his resignation is effective Oct. 14 as he will pursue "other opportunities." "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past two years and wish...
FOX Carolina
Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that areas of the county are experiencing flooding following the recent rainfall. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area. This includes Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway.
themaconcountynews.com
Water line break to cost town nearly $300K
Just before lunch on Friday, crews installing Access Underground Services on behalf of Vyve Broadband in downtown Franklin penetrated a waterline serving downtown businesses causing a massive rupture. The primary contractor on the fiber installation project is Ervin Cable Construction Company and the subcontractor is Axis Underground. Water supply to businesses was immediately cut off in an attempt to control the leak which resulted in the loss of 200,000 gallons of water.
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
my40.tv
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
Gun found in Franklin County middle school student’s book bag
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A student was taken into custody after a gun was found on the campus of Franklin County Middle School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to the school on Wednesday after a student reported to a seventh grade teacher...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
my40.tv
Man also charged in meth toxicity death of Haywood County 2-month-old
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's 2-month-old son in November 2020. As New...
‘He was released too soon’: School district challenges court system
Anderson School District Five said one of their students was let out of jail too soon after they said he brought a loaded weapon to school on Friday.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-85N causes backup near mile marker 54
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Caroling Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says a crash is causing delays on I-85 northbound near mile marker 54. According to SCDOT, the two left lanes are closed as of 6:32 p.m.
my40.tv
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
FOX Carolina
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
ncconstructionnews.com
Modular housing manufacturer building facility in South Carolina
Modular housing manufacturer Impact Housing Group says it will build a $30 million operations facility in Oconee County, S.C. Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, volumetric modular housing company that builds affordable homes assembled off-site in a controlled environment. The state’s coordinating council for economic development approved job development...
