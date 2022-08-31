ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

Smoky Mountain News

Western counties receive ‘GREAT’ news on broadband

The latest round of state grants for broadband infrastructure have landed, and represent a big win for six Western North Carolina counties that have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. “The broadband money is being distributed to providers currently and more money is available,” said Sen....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood Regional Medical Center CEO to step down

Haywood County Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Caples has informed hospital staff that he is stepping down. According a statement from HRMC, his resignation is effective Oct. 14 as he will pursue "other opportunities." "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community over the past two years and wish...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
City
Macon, NC
County
Macon County, NC
FOX Carolina

Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that areas of the county are experiencing flooding following the recent rainfall. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area. This includes Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
themaconcountynews.com

Water line break to cost town nearly $300K

Just before lunch on Friday, crews installing Access Underground Services on behalf of Vyve Broadband in downtown Franklin penetrated a waterline serving downtown businesses causing a massive rupture. The primary contractor on the fiber installation project is Ervin Cable Construction Company and the subcontractor is Axis Underground. Water supply to businesses was immediately cut off in an attempt to control the leak which resulted in the loss of 200,000 gallons of water.
FRANKLIN, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
FOX Carolina

First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Modular housing manufacturer building facility in South Carolina

Modular housing manufacturer Impact Housing Group says it will build a $30 million operations facility in Oconee County, S.C. Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, volumetric modular housing company that builds affordable homes assembled off-site in a controlled environment. The state’s coordinating council for economic development approved job development...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

