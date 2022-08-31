ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
Green Hill shuts out Wilson Central in region opener

N. MT. JULIET – Brax Lamberth ran for two touchdowns and a team-high 70 yards on 13 carries as Green Hill took the first step to repeating as Region 5-5A champion with a 35-0 victory over Wilson Central last Friday. Unlike many of the other games in the county...
LEBANON, TN
Woman of Wilson: Melody Myers

It comes as no surprise that Hollywood, Calif., native Melody Myers, a physical therapist assistant by day would have a flair for music and the arts. When she isn’t helping to rehabilitate patients at a nursing facility in South Nashville, Myers, a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High School and now a resident of Mt. Juliet, spends her weekends as a Music City Princess. Through MCP, Disney princesses like Elsa and Belle can be hired for children’s birthday parties.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Mt. Juliet pepper grower’s sauces blast recipes

If you feel an instant heat wave when you drive by Tucker Caton’s Mt. Juliet home, it might be the heat generated from all the hot peppers he grows in his back yard for his sauces, salsa and spice blend business. This Wilson County entrepreneur grows some of the...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
Education
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tapped out: Tennessee has highest beer tax rate in the U.S.

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the highest beer tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee’s rate is $1.29 per gallon, one of just two states that charge more than $1 per gallon in the country. Alaska charges $1.07.
TENNESSEE STATE
Government Operations chair tells universities to drop LGBTQ policies

The House chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee is unilaterally ordering state universities to suspend any policies making LGBTQ students a protected class amid federal litigation. In a letter to East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, state Rep. John Ragan notified the university that because a federal court enjoined the U.S. Department of […] The post Government Operations chair tells universities to drop LGBTQ policies appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

