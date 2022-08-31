Read full article on original website
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
Tennessee couple taking water to Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, continues to deal with a water crisis after flooding knocked their aging water treatment plant off line, leaving no safe drinking water for tens of thousands of residents.
Green Hill shuts out Wilson Central in region opener
N. MT. JULIET – Brax Lamberth ran for two touchdowns and a team-high 70 yards on 13 carries as Green Hill took the first step to repeating as Region 5-5A champion with a 35-0 victory over Wilson Central last Friday. Unlike many of the other games in the county...
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
Woman of Wilson: Melody Myers
It comes as no surprise that Hollywood, Calif., native Melody Myers, a physical therapist assistant by day would have a flair for music and the arts. When she isn’t helping to rehabilitate patients at a nursing facility in South Nashville, Myers, a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High School and now a resident of Mt. Juliet, spends her weekends as a Music City Princess. Through MCP, Disney princesses like Elsa and Belle can be hired for children’s birthday parties.
Missing mother kidnapped while jogging in Tennessee
Police say Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two, was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis when an unknown person forced her into a dark SUV.Sept. 3, 2022.
Mt. Juliet pepper grower’s sauces blast recipes
If you feel an instant heat wave when you drive by Tucker Caton’s Mt. Juliet home, it might be the heat generated from all the hot peppers he grows in his back yard for his sauces, salsa and spice blend business. This Wilson County entrepreneur grows some of the...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
'Crooked and sad': TN state law makes Metro landlord tenant regulations unenforceable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashvillian RJ Thornton and his fiancé have called The Tremont Apartments in South Nashville home for the past four years. Their lease is up at the end of September, so RJ recently approached management about a new lease agreement. “I said, hey, I just...
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
When will it feel like Fall? Your Fall Outlook in East Tennessee for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re sick of the summer heat, or just looking forward to see more trees change color, it is officially Meteorological fall as of Sept. 1. We follow the calendar for the next three months, to keep data comparison easier, which is where the “what’s normal” is important.
Tapped out: Tennessee has highest beer tax rate in the U.S.
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the highest beer tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee’s rate is $1.29 per gallon, one of just two states that charge more than $1 per gallon in the country. Alaska charges $1.07.
Government Operations chair tells universities to drop LGBTQ policies
The House chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee is unilaterally ordering state universities to suspend any policies making LGBTQ students a protected class amid federal litigation. In a letter to East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, state Rep. John Ragan notified the university that because a federal court enjoined the U.S. Department of […] The post Government Operations chair tells universities to drop LGBTQ policies appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
