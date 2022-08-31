Read full article on original website
HS football roundup: ‘Playoff atmosphere’ as Whitesboro holds off West Genesee with late stand
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s only Week 0 for Section III football, but Whitesboro head coach Curtis Schmidt said his team’s Class A matchup with West Genesee definitely had a “playoff atmosphere.”. The Warriors held on to win 27-26 after deflecting a 2-point conversion pass attempt by...
C-NS ground game propels football team to road win over Horseheads (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y — Reigning Section III Class AA champions Cicero-North Syracuse’s rushing attack was on full display in its season-opening victory over non-conference foe Horseheads on Friday. The Northstars defeated the Section IV Blue Raiders 35-14 in Horseheads.
CBA begins state title defense with win over Section II powerhouse
Utica, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy opened up its season with a 32-25 intersectional win against Section II’s Shaker High School at Utica University Friday night. The Brothers are coming off of a Class A state championship in 2021 and now play in Class AA. The switch to the state’s biggest class did not seem to phase CBA in this one. The Brothers got contributions from up and down the roster on both sides of the ball to secure the Week 0 win.
Two second-half TDs, stingy defense give Corcoran Class A win over ESM (31 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two sophomores scored touchdowns in Corcoran’s 12-7 win over East Syracuse-Minoa in a Class A American Division showdown Friday. The game was scoreless throughout the first half. In the second half, the Spartans struck first. Daniel Gilkey cut past Cougar defenders and ran downfield for the touchdown and a 7-0 ESM lead.
HS roundup: Ryan Colton’s hat trick leads Central Square girls soccer over C-NS
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ryan Colton scored a three-goal hat track as Central Square opened its 2022 Section III season with a 3-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse in a non-league game Friday.
Solvay girls volleyball coach claims first varsity victory in home opener (30 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Solvay blanked Institute of Technology Central (ITC), 3-0, on Thursday in Molly Cost’s first match at the helm of the Bearcats’ varsity girls volleyball program.
Live scoreboard, recaps for weekend high school football games (Week 0)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s opening weekend for Section III football and the schedule is loaded with some potentially explosive matchups. >> Section III football season previews: AA | A | B | C | D | 8-man | Independent.
Baldwinsville edges Fayetteville-Manlius in girls tennis (53 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Baldwinsville defeated Fayetteville-Manlius, 4-3, in SCAC Metro League girls tennis action on Friday. Bees coach Paul Maestri recalled all of the tight battles between his team and the Hornets over the years, including ones that ended in a 4-3 result similar to Friday’s matchup.
Preseason football wrapup: Everything you need to know for start of Section III season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III High school football kicks off Friday night with Week 0. Our reporters and photographers spent the last few weeks compiling polls, previews, galleries and more in preparation for the high school football season.
Louisville’s trip to Syracuse will be Cardinals’ first road opener since 2005 (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louisville has lucked out on the location of its past 16 season openers. In that span, the Cardinals have hit the road to start the season just four times, playing the other 12 games back home.
Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams announce preseason event in Rochester
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University fans will get an early look at their men’s and women’s basketball teams in Rochester next month. Dubbed “Monroe Madness,” it will take place in the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial on Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the school announced. SU has termed it a “night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.”
Former Syracuse player and grad assistant Demetris Nichols hired as assistant coach with Toronto Raptors’ G-League team
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After spending one year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, former Syracuse basketball player Demetris Nichols will join the Toronto Raptors’ G-League team as an assistant coach this season. Nichols, who played at Syracuse from 2003 to 2007, confirmed that he had accepted...
Syracuse basketball recruit JP Estrella, a 4-star stretch big, picks Tennessee
Saco, Maine — Syracuse basketballl recruit JP Estrella will attend Tennessee. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big made his college decision Friday afternoon here at XL Sports World, opting for the Volunteers over 25 other suitors, including finalists Syracuse and Iowa. “Off the court, they can expect a big, goofy...
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
Two CNY girls soccer teams among first to win with new golden goal rule
Two days into the new season and we’ve already seen two Section III girls soccer games end on a golden goal thanks to the state’s new overtime rule. Cazenovia and Tully both won their games with a game-winning goal in overtime Wednesday evening.
JP Estrella picks Tennessee: How did NIL, Jim Boeheim’s future factor into 4-star’s decision?
Saco, Maine — JP Estrella chose orange, but not the Orange. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big man, a top Syracuse recruiting target in the Class of 2023, made his college decision Friday afternoon at XL Sports World, opting for the Tennessee Volunteers over finalists Syracuse and Iowa.
No, the new wireless in the JMA Dome won’t be ready for Syracuse football opener, or the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Since Syracuse University wrapped its academic year in May, a team of 20 electricians have installed 4 million feet of new fiber-optic cable and 392 antennas inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Despite what SU Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala described as an “unbelievable amount of work,”...
How to watch Syracuse football season opener vs. Louisville: Time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse University football begins its 2022 season against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, September 3 (9/3/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Louisville will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Garrett Shrader: A rebel and team mechanic thinks he has the tools to fix Syracuse’s broken offense (video)
Indian Trail, N.C. — Peeling crawfish and sipping water on the back deck of his house in North Carolina, Garrett Shrader explains what happened before his game-winning heroics last year at Virginia Tech. With 5 seconds left before halftime, coach Dino Babers tried to send in the kicker. Shrader,...
