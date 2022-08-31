Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Preview concert Friday night sets up Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival activities Saturday
The Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival officially begins Saturday, but folks had a chance to get a sneak peek at the level of musicianship to come with a preview concert Friday night. All From Nothing, Daydream and Recycled Funk performed as part of Halfway’s concert in conjunction with...
KVOE
Championship Saturday for PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships
It’s Championship Saturday for the PDGA Professional Disc golf World Championships. In the men’s division, Aaron Gossage is in 1st place at 39 under par. Paul McBeth is in 2nd place 3 strokes back at 36 under par and Matthew Orum is in 3rd place at 34 under par.
KVOE
Emporia High football ready for opener at Pittsburg
The Emporia High football team is set for a trip to Pittsburg Friday night. Coach Keaton Tuttle says the Spartans need to be focused. Junior Sheldon Stewart is excited about the season opener. Senior Kyle Obermeyer says he’s learned to be a leader based on others he’s looked up to....
KVOE
Community mural project draws around 300 people to Emporia’s Earthly Delights
Typically, Emporia’s community murals cover one wall — or part of one wall. That was definitely not the case at Earthly Delights, 105 East 12th, on Friday. As many as 300 people spent time Friday painting all around the building. Alex Polzin says it was amazing for him and his wife, Andrea, to see an idea come together the way this one did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis, volleyball in action Thursday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Thursday. The Emporia High girls tennis team kicks off its season with a home tournament Thursday. Among those playing for EHS include freshman Kali Keough, who will be playing at No. 1 singles. Also playing for the Spartans Thursday include Darian...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team has talent heading into new season
The Emporia High gymnastics team has potential heading into the new season. Senior Journey Walburn and junior Laney Cooper return after qualifying for state last year. Cooper says she wants to qualify for state in multiple events. The Spartans have 12 gymnasts out which Coach Angela Poderbarac says there’s a...
KVOE
Emporia High football edges Pittsburg in overtime thriller
When Emporia High needed things to go its way, it happened late in Friday’s game against Pittsburg. Two fumbles resulted in scores for the Spartans, which included a game-winning 25-yard field goal by Alex Allemang in overtime to give the Spartans a 25-22 victory over the Purple Dragons. EHS...
KVOE
Stacchini named new Emporia Public Library Director
The Emporia Public Library has announced its new leader. Pauline Stacchini has been named as the next Executive Director of the Library once current Executive Director Robin Newell officially retires at the end of the month. Stacchini comes to Emporia from Austin, Texas where she served as the managing librarian at Austin Public Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Power outage for downtown, south-central Emporia largely restored
Evergy says a downed power line was responsible for Thursday’s outage that covered much of downtown Emporia and a significant part of south-central Emporia. The outage was reported around 9 am near South Exchange and Potwin and was restored around 9:40 am. Evergy spokesperson Kaley Bohlen says a downed line led to the outage, although it’s unclear what led to the situation.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storms possible, but late
The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots. The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
KVOE
Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market
If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team drops two matches Friday
The Emporia State volleyball team is in Oklahoma playing in the Central Oklahoma / Oklahoma Christian Invitational. Friday they were defeated in 3 sets by Southern Nazarene ( 22-25, 17-25, 14-25) and Oklahoma Christian (15-25, 20-25, 17-25). Saturday they will play St. Marys and Southeastern Oklahoma State.
KVOE
Reported grass fire near Emporia turns out to be controlled burn
Emporia Fire took no action after a reported grass fire near town Friday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn. 4 pm Friday: Grass fire reported east of Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire Crews are in the process of handling a...
KVOE
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
KVOE
Emporia High’s Keough takes 3rd; Spartan volleyball sweeps
Thursday was a good day for Emporia High freshman Kali Keough. Keough finished third in singles with a 3-1 record in the EHS Invitational. The doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished sixth. Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished 11th. Darian Chadwick took 15th in singles. As a...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer and volleyball on the road again
The Emporia State soccer team is in North Dakota where they will play the University of Mary Friday afternoon looking for their first win. Hannah Woolery says they have to stay positive. Coach Bryan Sailer says they will be tested again this weekend. The Emporia State volleyball team is in...
Emporia gazette.com
Power fails for more than 750 along Commercial Street
A downed power line caused outages along the Commercial Street Corridor in Emporia Thursday morning, leaving more than 750 customers without electricity. "We had a line go down at Potwin Avenue and Exchange Street," Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
Comments / 0