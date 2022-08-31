Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
3 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly
Three people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight. The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill. Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia,...
fox29.com
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets.
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery County. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kahseem Williams in Philadelphia. He is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related charges stemming from the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown.
fox29.com
Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
fox29.com
Man critical after he was shot multiple times in Tacony
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Officers found a man in the street, suffering from four gunshot wounds. Police...
Police have someone in custody connected to Germantown hit-and-run that killed a woman
Philadelphia police say they now have a person of interest in custody in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a woman walking on a Germantown sidewalk.
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed by hit-and-run SUV in Pa.
A woman on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a SUV in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to a report from WPVI. Police told the news station that four people ran away from the vehicle and left the woman there. Police said that a white...
newsfromthestates.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed in Germantown hit-and-run; police say 4 people fled the scene
Police are working to identify the victim. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.
Police investigating serious crash in Royersford, Pa.
The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved.
fox29.com
Unsolved Overbrook homicide: Who killed 15-year-old Angelo Walker?
OVERBROOK - Transitioning from the field to the sidelines, Coach Bill Sytsma says football is still his passion, one that’s brought a lot of purpose as he transitioned from player to coach. In recent years, there has been unexpected pain, as well. "It’s a little over two years and...
NBC Philadelphia
4-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Accidental Shooting in Home, Police Say
Philadelphia police said a 4-year-old boy was shot when a family member accidentally fired a handgun inside of a home in the Germantown section of the city Thursday night. Early indications suggest the family member mishandled the gun, causing it to fire once shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the unit block of East Penn Street, police said.
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton
Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
fox29.com
Police: Nighttime triple shooting erupts outside Philadelphia elementary school
Police say three people are in the hospital after they were shot on an elementary school playground in Kensington early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, a bullet from the shooting struck a wall in the school's lobby.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly shot in the face, and...
2 men shot while outside friend's house in Southwest Philadelphia
Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.
