Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

3 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly

Three people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight. The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill. Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?

PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery County. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kahseem Williams in Philadelphia. He is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related charges stemming from the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man critical after he was shot multiple times in Tacony

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Officers found a man in the street, suffering from four gunshot wounds. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsfromthestates.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton

Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

