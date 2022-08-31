ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held in the beautiful setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The two-day event brings focus to this popular and beloved flower. The show will take place in Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Nashville Rose Society is excited to host the 2022 Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood and invites the public to attend,” says Ron Daniels, Co-President of The Nashville Rose Society. “It’s an opportunity for us to share our passion for growing roses with our Middle Tennessee neighbors. I hope folks will come to the show to be inspired and to learn that really anyone can grow beautiful roses.”

More than 60 of the most accomplished, award-winning rosarians across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia will compete for awards in multiple categories – from hybrid teas, floribundas, and miniatures to shrub roses and old garden roses – displaying hundreds of beautiful roses in a variety of colors and fragrances. There will also be categories for best rose photography, best rose arrangements and for roses that have been named after country music stars, such as Dolly Parton, Lynn Anderson, Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash, Alabama, Reba McEntire and more.

On Saturday afternoon from 1 – 3 p.m. a Watercolor Roses class will take place in the Frist Learning Center Painting Studios. Participants will explore the beauty and versatility of roses by painting their own masterpiece in this botanical drawing and painting class. Advanced registration is required and capacity is limited for this class, so be sure to reserve your spot at cheekwood.org .

Then at 3 p.m., Ron Daniels, Co-President of the Nashville Rose Society is conducting a drop-in lecture on the “Basics of Growing Roses,” designed to introduce rose care to the beginner or novice. Visitors will learn how to properly prepare the soil, when and how to prune, as well as proven techniques for fertilizing and protecting roses from damaging insects and diseases.

On Sunday morning at 10 a.m., the Nashville Rose Society will hold a “Pick Your Own Bouquet” event, in which attendees will learn about the unique roses at Cheekwood, some of which date back to the 1700’s. Guests will then have the opportunity to pick their favorites, right out of Cheekwood’s rose garden, to create their own bouquet. Space is limited for this event, so those interested in attending should register in advance at cheekwood.org.

For more information on the event, visit nashvillerosesociety.org . For a map of Cheekwood, visit cheekwood.org .

The post Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Watertown Bluegrass and Fall Festival Saturday, September 3, 10:00am-3:00pm 211 Public Square, Watertown, TN Watertown Public Square Come out and join in celebrating the beauty of Fall and the showcasing of Bluegrass Pickers from Middle Tennessee. There will be […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s White Bridge open so we […] The post Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Check Out the Star-studded Lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Country music’s hottest superstars return to celebrate the new year when CBS presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The inaugural broadcast in 2021 peaked with 5.51 million viewers […] The post Check Out the Star-studded Lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, […] The post Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth. Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. The property includes 35 acres of land with just under 7,000 square feet. There are […] The post Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Show this Week – August 29th

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 29 – September 4, 2022. Abby Anderson photo from Exit/In Tuesday, August 30th, 8 pm Exit/In,2208 Elliston […] The post 6 Live Show this Week – August 29th appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Lynn Anderson
Wilson County Source

Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration

Cheers! Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch Biscuits, is now working with the local brewery Southern Grist to bring you even more moments of indulgence with an unexpected brew. To celebrate National Biscuit Month, Hardee’s is working with the Nashville-based brewery, Southern Grist Brewing Co. to turn its biscuits into a golden liquid […] The post Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne

LA VERGNE – What a way to start the new month! A Powerball player in La Vergne won $2 million from the drawing held last night, August 31, 2022. The lucky Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a […] The post $2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LA VERGNE, TN
Wilson County Source

PHOTOS: Nolensville Little League Team Welcomed Home With Parade After Little League World Series Run

The community hosted a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 31st at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The golf cart parade started at the Nolensville historic school greenway and traveled to the baseball fields at Nolensville Park, […] The post PHOTOS: Nolensville Little League Team Welcomed Home With Parade After Little League World Series Run appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Cheatham County Source ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Rose Garden#Music Stars#Roses
Wilson County Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to Dunbar Cave State Park, one […] The post Day Trip Ideas from Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies

From Metro Police The public’s assistance is being sought to locate serial bank/business robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases: Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30; Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25; Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood Avenue, on August […] The post Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Janet Westmoreland Borcherding

Mrs. Janet Westmoreland Borcherding, age 70 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital following a brief battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the only child of the late Fayne Derward Edwards and Birtie Evelyn Mills Edwards. She was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State […] The post OBITUARY: Janet Westmoreland Borcherding appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Pie – The Perfect Present

Have you started making your holiday gift list? We know, we know, it’s not even Halloween yet, but we also know fall goes by fast and the holidays will be here before we have time to turn around and say, “That was a great summer!” So, let’s talk about that gift-giving list. Do you have […] The post Pie – The Perfect Present appeared first on Wilson County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Hale White

Mr. Jeffrey Hale White passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, he was 60 years old. Jeff was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Doris Hull White and Hale White. He loved and took care of his family. He worked as a factory Maintenance Technician. He was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian. He enjoyed camping, […] The post OBITUARY: Jeffrey Hale White appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Roy Neal Baines

Mr. Roy Neal Baines age 86 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. A native of Wilson County, TN he was the son of the late Harrison and Ella McMillen Baines. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of College Hills Church […] The post OBITUARY: Roy Neal Baines appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap

The Battle for Drake’s Creek You know it’s going to be a big night in Sumner County when these teams get together. It was military appreciation night and white out night in Shackle Island and the energy was electric. Both stands were packed before kickoff with even the west endzone featuring fans in lawn chairs […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in […] The post Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy