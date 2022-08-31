ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you looking for an amazing church?

 3 days ago

Seawall Church is a new local church on Galveston Island.

1320 Seawall Boulevard Galveston, TX 77550

(832) 301-9042

http://www.seawallchurch.com/

They are a church for young and old alike.

Seawall Church is a perfect place to raise your family and find hope in your everyday life.

Meet Our Pastors

Catherine and I met in 2002 while I was in Bible college at Abundant Life and she was the youth pastor. Two years later we were married, and we both dove into full-time ministry in the Texas City/La Marque area.

We have both worked in youth and children’s ministry over the last 15 years, and have expanded to be the executive and assistant pastors at Abundant Life.

We have 3 incredible children that keep us hustling all hours of the day.

Mercedes, our daughter who is 6, and Maclaren and Maverick, our twin boys who are 4.

Our family is so excited to be part of the Galveston community with Seawall Church.

Find out more and follow the link>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/are-you-looking-for-an-amazing-church

